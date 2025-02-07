Soccer

Hunt targets top-8 finish despite poor form

Sekhukhune aim to prolong SuperSport's losing streak

07 February 2025 - 14:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United may have lost four league games on the trot, conceding a whopping nine goals in the process, but the side's coach Gavin Hunt is still confident they'll achieve their goal of finishing in the top eight.

“We're trying to push to finish in the top eight, that's for sure and I still think it's doable, so jah, let's have a go,'' Hunt said.

SuperSport have recently been relying heavily on inexperienced youngsters like Siyabonga Ndebele, Siviwe Magidigidi and Gape Moralo from their development in the absence of injured seasoned-campaigners such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler, among others.

The youthful Matsatsantsa were baptised with fire by their Tshwane rivals and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, beating them 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday. Hunt attributed the heavy defeat to the gulf in quality between the two sides, albeit he insisted there were some positives they picked up from the game.

“They've got good quality, haven't they? So, I thought two goals were soft but obviously they had a lot of moments as well, we [also] had a couple of moments but the difference is the qualities, [between the two sides] isn't it? There's not much more you can say...not many teams are going to beat them this year, that's for sure,'' Hunt stated.

SuperSport's next game is against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema anticipates a tough encounter, stressing the importance of redemption after losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates at the same venue midweek.

“I am looking forward to Sunday's match against SuperSport...we must pick ourselves up and go for a fight because it's going to be a very tough game,'' Seema said.

SuperSport's defeats in their last four league games 

January 12: 0-3 v Sekhukhune

January 17: 0-1 v Polokwane

February 1: 1-2 v AmaZulu

Wednesday: 0-3 v Sundowns

SowetanLIVE

Playing well isn’t important but getting a win is – coach Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has attributed their weekend’s 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs to deploying a defensive approach, saying that was ...
Sport
3 months ago

Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport

Polokwane City moved to third spot in the Betway Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over inconsistent SuperSport United at the Lucas ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Hunt wary of struggling Magesi

The somewhat gusty performance Magesi put in when they surrendered their lead to eventually lose 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league last ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC