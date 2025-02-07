Hunt targets top-8 finish despite poor form

SuperSport United may have lost four league games on the trot, conceding a whopping nine goals in the process, but the side's coach Gavin Hunt is still confident they'll achieve their goal of finishing in the top eight.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SuperSport United may have lost four league games on the trot, conceding a whopping nine goals in the process, but the side's coach Gavin Hunt is still confident they'll achieve their goal of finishing in the top eight.
“We're trying to push to finish in the top eight, that's for sure and I still think it's doable, so jah, let's have a go,'' Hunt said.
SuperSport have recently been relying heavily on inexperienced youngsters like Siyabonga Ndebele, Siviwe Magidigidi and Gape Moralo from their development in the absence of injured seasoned-campaigners such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler, among others.
The youthful Matsatsantsa were baptised with fire by their Tshwane rivals and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, beating them 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday. Hunt attributed the heavy defeat to the gulf in quality between the two sides, albeit he insisted there were some positives they picked up from the game.
“They've got good quality, haven't they? So, I thought two goals were soft but obviously they had a lot of moments as well, we [also] had a couple of moments but the difference is the qualities, [between the two sides] isn't it? There's not much more you can say...not many teams are going to beat them this year, that's for sure,'' Hunt stated.
SuperSport's next game is against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema anticipates a tough encounter, stressing the importance of redemption after losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates at the same venue midweek.
“I am looking forward to Sunday's match against SuperSport...we must pick ourselves up and go for a fight because it's going to be a very tough game,'' Seema said.
SuperSport's defeats in their last four league games
January 12: 0-3 v Sekhukhune
January 17: 0-1 v Polokwane
February 1: 1-2 v AmaZulu
Wednesday: 0-3 v Sundowns
