Cardoso: Title race to stretch beyond Bucs tie
Brazilians aim to extend lead as Pirates aim to close in
While the outcome of tomorrow's game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium (3.30pm) may shape how the championship race is going to unfold in the coming weeks, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso still expects an open chase after this fixture.
Sundowns head into this clash with a six-point advantage over second-placed Pirates, having played a game more.
The Brazilians have won their last six matches under Cardoso since he took over in December, scoring 13 goals and conceding once.
Pirates also come into this fixture at the back of a good run, having won their last two games against Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United, and Cardoso wants a victory to give them a breather at the top.
"Everybody is aware a positive result will give us a good advantage, a draw will keep three points advantage depending on a match Pirates will play. A defeat will give us a similar number of points ahead of them," Cardoso told the media on Thursday.
"I believe the championship will continue to be tough, whatever happens in this game. No team will give up and both teams can still achieve results. There is another match to play against Pirates and other games. If we don't put everything in every match, we can lose points. I expect a tough match and an open championship after that."
Both teams secured midweek victories, with Sundowns cruising to a 3-0 victory over SuperSport United, where Lucas Ribeiro Costa impressed, while the Buccaneers had to work hard for their 2-1 win at Sekhukhune.
Cardoso, 52, expects an open game. "They [Pirates] are a team that have style, that wants to go for something, I think we are in the right moment also, but I also believe that in one year, our team will be stronger than it is now as I see it.
"It will be a wonderful clash between two teams and let's hope we do things right to win the match. Whatever happens in the game will keep the championship open until the end, that's for sure."
