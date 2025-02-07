“We played Chiefs recently away and unfortunately we didn't get the result we wanted [as they lost 2-1 early last month], so it's our home game now and it's our responsibility to win. They are above us on the log, so getting maximum points against them would put us in a really strong position still with a couple of games in hand.”
Stellies will be without their talismanic left-back Faazaz Basadien, who's suspended after accumulating four yellow cards. In Basadien's absence, Chiefs' development graduate Omega Mdaka is expected to get a rare start at left-back for Barker's Stellies.
The 21-year-old Mdaka is no stranger to filling in for Basadien, having done that with aplomb in their 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in December, where he won the man of the match award, as Basadien was given some time off after welcoming his firstborn.
Meanwhile, Chiefs will be without injured George Matlou, who also missed the AmaZulu game, while Njabulo Blom will return from suspension. It remains to be seen whether Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi will reinstate Blom to the starting XI or Reeve Frosler will keep his slot at right-back.
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Magesi v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (8pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
SowetanLIVE
Barker can't wait to avenge Stellies loss against Amakhosi
Blom returns from suspension but will Nabi stick with Frosler?
Image: Darren Stewart
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker aims to claim Kaizer Chiefs' scalp, describing facing Amakhosi as a “special occasion”.
Stellenbosch host Chiefs in a league fixture at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Stellies head into this tie fresher than Chiefs, who played a 2-all draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, as they were inactive midweek since they were billed to face Royal AM before the league indefinitely suspended all the troubled KZN side's games.
“We are excited to be playing as we didn't play midweek and looking forward to the game. We have a nice, refreshed mood in the camp. Playing Chiefs is always a special occasion and it's another great opportunity for us to get the maximum points to continue getting ourselves up the table where we want to be,'' Barker said.
“We played Chiefs recently away and unfortunately we didn't get the result we wanted [as they lost 2-1 early last month], so it's our home game now and it's our responsibility to win. They are above us on the log, so getting maximum points against them would put us in a really strong position still with a couple of games in hand.”
Stellies will be without their talismanic left-back Faazaz Basadien, who's suspended after accumulating four yellow cards. In Basadien's absence, Chiefs' development graduate Omega Mdaka is expected to get a rare start at left-back for Barker's Stellies.
The 21-year-old Mdaka is no stranger to filling in for Basadien, having done that with aplomb in their 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in December, where he won the man of the match award, as Basadien was given some time off after welcoming his firstborn.
Meanwhile, Chiefs will be without injured George Matlou, who also missed the AmaZulu game, while Njabulo Blom will return from suspension. It remains to be seen whether Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi will reinstate Blom to the starting XI or Reeve Frosler will keep his slot at right-back.
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Magesi v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (8pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
SowetanLIVE
'We're giving reasons to be viewed as title contenders' - Riveiro relishes title race
Stellies to use Berkane as tune-up for knockouts
Stellies face Chiefs after Confed boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos