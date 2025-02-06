POLL | Who's the most entertaining player in the PSL right now?

To say Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian ace Lucas Ribeiro was toying with SuperSport United players in their Wednesday's 3-0 thumping of Matsatsantsa would be an understatement.

Ribeiro, 26, turned on the heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium, managing a secondary assist via neat backheel for Downs' first goal, netted by Jayden Adams. The Brazilian attacker really entertained the fans with his skills and flair such that he received a standing ovation when he departed the pitch for Thapelo Maseko in the 53rd minute.