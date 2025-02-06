POLL | Who's the most entertaining player in the PSL right now?
To say Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian ace Lucas Ribeiro was toying with SuperSport United players in their Wednesday's 3-0 thumping of Matsatsantsa would be an understatement.
Ribeiro, 26, turned on the heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium, managing a secondary assist via neat backheel for Downs' first goal, netted by Jayden Adams. The Brazilian attacker really entertained the fans with his skills and flair such that he received a standing ovation when he departed the pitch for Thapelo Maseko in the 53rd minute.
Elsewhere Sipho "MasterChef" Mbule of Sekhukhune United, who's also 26, put in one of the most eye-catching individual midfield performances as they lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
Mbule, who's on loan at Babina Noko from Sundowns moved like a prime Doctor Khumalo in that midfield without even breaking a sweat.
Pirates' starlet Relebohile "President Yama2k" Mofokeng, who's been impressive all season long, had a difficult night against Sekhukhune. However, the 20-year-old Bafana Bafana attacker is undoubtedly still one of the most entertaining players in the division.
SowetanLIVE