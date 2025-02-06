Soccer

POLL | Who's the most entertaining player in the PSL right now?

06 February 2025 - 12:45
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: ALCHE GREEFF

To say Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian ace Lucas Ribeiro was toying with SuperSport United players in their Wednesday's 3-0 thumping of Matsatsantsa would be an understatement.

Ribeiro, 26, turned on the heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium, managing a secondary assist via neat backheel for Downs' first goal, netted by Jayden Adams.  The Brazilian attacker really entertained the fans with his skills and flair such that he received a standing ovation when he departed the pitch for Thapelo Maseko in the 53rd minute.

Elsewhere Sipho "MasterChef" Mbule of Sekhukhune United, who's also 26, put in one of the most eye-catching individual midfield performances as they lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Mbule, who's on loan at Babina Noko from Sundowns moved like a prime Doctor Khumalo in that midfield without even breaking a sweat.

Pirates' starlet Relebohile "President Yama2k" Mofokeng, who's been impressive all season long, had a difficult night against Sekhukhune. However, the 20-year-old Bafana Bafana attacker is undoubtedly still one of the most entertaining players in the division.

SowetanLIVE

Ertuğral, Ribeiro & Boyeli scoop monthly awards

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral was named the coach of the month for January while Sekhukhune United forward Andy Boyeli walked away with the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

'We're giving reasons to be viewed as title contenders' - Riveiro relishes title race

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro admitted the way his team were doing things this season gave hope they can finally go all the way to win what ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Cardoso refuses to take credit as Downs continue to impress

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso refused to take credit after guiding the club to six successive victories in the Betway Premiership since he ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SONA 2025 Buildup and red carpet
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is