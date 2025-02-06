‘Nabi taking Amakhosi to promised land'

Soccer

Zwane happy to see his young products making big strides

06 February 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Ben Motshwari of AmaZulu and Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs during their Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

AmaZulu co-coach and former Kaizer Chiefs mentor and legend Arthur Zwane believes Amakhosi are heading in the right direction under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

"10111" also lauded the club's development graduates, whom he natured at Naturena for "carrying the team while new recruits were still finding their feet".

Zwane faced Chiefs for the first time as a coach when AmaZulu came to FNB Stadium for a league match on Tuesday night, managing a 2-all draw. Zwane coached the majority of Chiefs' youngsters like Mduduzi Shabalala, Samkelo Zwane, Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi at youth level.

"I think coach Nabi is cooking something great with the team. I think I should thank Kaizer Chiefs for the progress of these youngsters. And you can see that’s the reason the team has the development structures, and even though some people did not believe in what the team was trying to do for all these years," said Zwane, who co-coaches Usuthu with Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

"It’s only a matter of time where you see these players blossoming and doing very well. Actually, from the beginning of this campaign, I think they’ve carried the team under the circumstances. Why? Because it’s always difficult for any player that will come into this setup and excel immediately. Because of the pressure, we’ve always been saying that and probably now you will understand why these boys are carrying the team."

Against Chiefs, Usuthu scored four goals – two own goals via defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and goalkeeper Richard Ofori, while Tshepang Moremi and lmo Kambindu scored for them. Ofori fumbled a weak shot by Chiefs' new man Glody Lilepo into the net in the 63rd minute.

Zwane refused to blame his keeper for the costly blunder. "Now it is our job as coaches to try and help him psychologically because we need him. He’s been doing fantastically well for the team," he said.

