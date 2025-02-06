Mammila welcomed back at Chippa with Magesi drubbing

Chippa United coach Thabo September has welcomed the addition of Morgan Mammila to their technical team and believes he will play a big role in helping them manage the team.
The outspoken Mammila made a shock return to the Chilli Boys and was on the bench when they thumped Magesi 4-1 at Seshego Stadium yesterday as an assistant to September.
He had left Chippa in May last year before joining Baroka, where he didn't last. September said he was happy to have him back as his experience will be key. “We were coming to fetch him here in Polokwane because he is from this side and the plan was arranged before that.
He could not sit on the bench against Polokwane City [on Saturday during their 0-1 defeat], but we were always communicating about what he could help us with,” September told the media after the match.
“We are happy that he came back to give his advice, so he is going to play a big role ... especially on the technical side and of course off the field, he is a good group manager. I think he will help us in terms of managing the team to get into good fluency, so it is good to have him back.”
The match resumed yesterday at midday after it was suspended on Tuesday due to power failure at Seshego Stadium. Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted a brace, while Craig Martin and Seun Ndlovu scored in the first half to give September his first win as a coach since replacing Kwanele Kopo in December. Mcedi Vandala had given Magesi the lead.
September wants to build on the result going to the TS Galaxy game on Saturday,then they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup before visiting Cape Town City.
Meanwhile, Magesi coach Owen da Gama was disappointed with the results and said they have to turn things around very quickly if they were to survive relegation. “Very disappointed but obviously, we have to turn things around ... playing with two strikers is not working for us. We tried as we wanted goals, we wanted [goals] but we were left vulnerable in the midfield and at the back.”
Image: Philip Maeta
