Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral was named the coach of the month for January while Sekhukhune United forward Andy Boyeli walked away with the player of the month.
Ertuğral guided the Citizens to three wins in four games including back-to-back victories over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to see off strong competition from Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema as well as Phuti Mohafe of Polokwane City.
Boyeli netted four goals in four games for Sekhukhune in January, which saw him walk away with the monthly gong.
Meanwhile, Sundowns attacking midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa won the goal of the month for his acrobatic strike against Magesi in Polokwane.
His goal beat Mfundo Vilakazi's solo strike in Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United and Devin Titus's clinical finish for Stellenbosch in their win over AmaZulu.
Ertuğral, Ribeiro & Boyeli scoop monthly awards
Player gong goes to Boyeli and Costa nets goal glory
