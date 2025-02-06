In those matches Sundowns scored 13 goals and conceded once to maintain their lead in the log table. They lead, with second place going to Orlando Pirates, a side they will host at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, by six points having played a game more.
Cardoso refuses to take credit as Downs continue to impress
Delighted with success, but room for improvement
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso refused to take credit after guiding the club to six successive victories in the Betway Premiership since he took over in December.
In those matches Sundowns scored 13 goals and conceded once to maintain their lead in the log table. They lead, with second place going to Orlando Pirates, a side they will host at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, by six points having played a game more.
After beating SuperSport United 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, following a brace from Tashreeq Matthews and new signing Jayden Adams, the 52-year-old coach said it's not about him.
“Good going for us, there is no me on this table. I'm part of the big engine and I am just one piece, so there is no me in this equation. I'm very happy that the team is performing well and they continue to win,” Cardoso said at the post-match press conference.
“It is my job just to be part of the facilitation to achieve the results. We have a long way to go until the end and there will be a moment to make a balance. So let's focus on day-by-day work. It is my job to try and make the best decision possible. That's why we need to work so hard to arrive at the moment and be able to make good decisions.It is not important to think about what we did, we have to think about what we have to do.”
Cardoso added there was still room for improvement from his side. “We have steps to go forward. Today there were lots of young players and players that have just arrived at the club. The team has to grow, but that does not mean we are not in a good place.”
Cardoso also revealed he had a one-on-one conversation with Lucas Ribeiro Costa, highlighting his potential for further improvement, and expressed his desire for the club to keep the 26 year old longer.
The attacking midfielder put on another spectacular show for Sundowns against SuperSport and received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half.
“One of the things I said to Lucas when I arrived here, knowing that he was in good form in the league, was to try to tell him that there are always things that can be done. Try to make him understand that ambition he should have to try and develop himself should be present every day in his life.
“We need to profit as much as possible while we can from him and let's hope the club can keep him for long because he's a very important player.”
