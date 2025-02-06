Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time at Loftus where Sundowns host Pirates

06 February 2025 - 19:12
In the 52nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Dan Semake. 

Mpanza facilitates a discussion where journalist Mphahlele and Semake previews the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday.

They meet in this sold-out clash at where Sundowns will be looking to further stretch their lead at the top of the standings while Pirates will be out to close the gap.

For this crunch clash, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is going to pin his hopes on the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile. For Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, he will again rely on key figures such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbata, Patrick Maswanganyi and star-boy Relebohile Mofokeng. 

