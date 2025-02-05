Soccer

Sekhukhune ready to face red-hot bucs

Otladisa to miss the game due to contractual agreement

05 February 2025 - 13:55
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thabang Monare of Sekhukhune United
Thabang Monare of Sekhukhune United
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has made it clear Babina Noko won't be giving their game against Orlando Pirates any special treatment although he's expecting Bucs to be motivated after winning the Soweto derby.

Fourth-placed Sekhukhune host title-chasing Pirates, who are second on the log, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

One would argue the game presents Sekhukhune with a chance to prove they also belong with the big boys, since they're also in the top four on the standings. Seema suggested Sekhukhune were automatically pumped up to face a high-flying Pirates outfit, anticipating the Sea Robbers – whom he captained in his heyday – will head into this fixture high in morale after winning the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

However, Seema views this game like any other game. “Yes, we've been doing well and we've consistently been in the top eight or even in the top four, but we can't say we want to prove anything, or we want to stamp any authority against Pirates,” he told Sowetan.

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema

“We just treat our games the same because the points are the same... the three points we would get by winning against Pirates is the same as the three points we'd get against any other team.”

“It's always motivating for the players and it's always good for the coaches when you're playing a team that's doing well like Pirates. They've just won [the ] derby and I know how important it is to win the derby... it always boosts the team's confidence.”

Seema also confirmed that Katlego Otladisa, who's on loan at the club from Pirates, won't feature due to the clubs' contractual agreements. The Sekhukhune coach trusts they have players to step up in the midfielder's absence.

“Otladisa has been a good addition to the club but, unfortunately, he won't be available due to the contractual agreements, but we have other players. This is the opportunity for them to show what they can do, and I hope they will step up and be as good as he's been,” he said.

Sekhukhune will also be without the suspended midfield duo of Siphesihle Mkhize and Relebogile Mokhuoane. Pirates' old boys Thabang Monare and Linda Mntambo are expected to replace the suspended pair in Sekhukhune's starting XI.

SowetanLIVE

