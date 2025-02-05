Thus far, Royal have had fixtures against Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows cancelled as club owner Shauwn Mkhize battles tax problems.
Nedbank Cup second round fixtures
February 12: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm).
February 13: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven. (7pm)
February 14: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
February 15: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo (3pm); Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3pm); Chiefs v Chippa, FNB, (6pm)
February 16: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
No end to Royal AM mess
Milford in the dark as PSL releases Cup Last 16 fixtures
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
While the PSL confirmed dates and venues for Nedbank Cup last 16 yesterday, the situation at the beleguered Royal AM seems to have taken a turn for the worse with no prospect of the team fulfilling their fixtures anytime soon, and players enduring another month without pay.
Royal were meant to face Milford in the first round of the cup last month, and the national first division side's coach, Mandla Qhogi, said they remained in dark about their match against the troubled club.
The winner of the fixture between Milford and Royal will take on Sekhukhune United in the round of 16, at home on February 16, as per the league's communique that included all the dates and venues for the other seven fixtures of the competition's second round.
"From my side, I know nothing at this stage, except that when we attended the last 16 draw, Royal were also there. After that, I haven't been told anything," Qhogi told Sowetan on Tuesday.
"I can't really say that the uncertainty affects us because we're still focused on our league games; The league is our bread and butter. After our league game against Orbit this weekend, we will start to think about what could possibly happen with our game against Royal. We will accept whatever outcome."
If that first round fixture is not honoured, which is likely, Milford could get a bypass into the second round through a walkover, but that won't solve the PSL's problems regarding the KwaZulu-Natal outfit's troubles. Royal have not played a single game this year, and their prolonged inactivity could mean the league finishes with 15 teams, rendering the club's earlier results irrelevant.
