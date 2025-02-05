“We need to prepare our team for set pieces and transitions because those are the strengths of Polokwane. We must win this game because we also want to reach 10 games unbeaten which would be our longest unbeaten streak. After all, I think in the past we reached nine games like we'd done now,'' Beganovic said.
Fixtures
Today: Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba; CPT City v Arrows, Athlone; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe; Galaxy v Polokwane Mbombela
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Magesi v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (8pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
Every point counts – Beganovic unfazed by many draws
Galaxy mentor wary of 'dangerous' Polokwane City
Image: Dirk Kotze
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic isn't perturbed by their high rate of drawn matches, insisting every point will count at the end of the season as they aim to be in the top eight.
Galaxy have already played six draws, more than any other side in the Betway Premiership, from 14 outings. The Rockets, who've gone nine league games without a defeat, where they've won four and drawn five, face fellow form team Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium today (7.30pm).
“One point can decide if you finish in the top eight or not, so every point counts at the end of the season and that's why I am saying I am not too concerned that we're drawing many games,'' Beganovic told Sowetan yesterday.
“This beautiful club deserves to be in the top eight at the end of the season and to achieve that we must win against top teams such as Polokwane. We've shown that we have a good team, so we're confident that we will win most of our remaining matches to achieve our top-eight goal.”
Beganovic expects Rise and Shine to be a tough nut to crack, cautioning his troops that they were dangerous in set plans and counterattacks. Galaxy aim to extend their unbeaten run in the league to a record 10 games according to their coach.
