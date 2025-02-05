Since he took over in December, Cardoso has guided Sundowns to five successive wins in the league and will be the favourites against Matsatsantsa a Pitori tonight.
SuperSport will come into this game having stretched their winless run in the league to four matches when they succumbed 2-1 to AmaZulu on Saturday and will be eager to end that against their cross-town rivals.
Sundowns won the last fixture against SuperSport 2-0 earlier this season and will be looking to complete a double and maintain their lead at the top of the table. Cardoso will rely on Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who both impressed against Arrows during their 4-0 win.
Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed that they won't have Lebohang Maboe for this match after he joined them on loan from Masandawana last month due to their contract agreement. “He's just come in and it's disappointing because I think he adds value to us, but agreements were made that wherever they were done, I don't know anything about it,” he said.
“I've just been told he can't play, so that is a big blow to us because we saw on Saturday the half and hour he played, the quality he can give us. A different dimension to the team, so it's disappointing.”
SowetanLIVE
Downs aim for Tshwane derby win to solidify lead
Hunt disappointed he can't unleash Maboe on his former team
Image: Lefty Shivambu
As Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United renew their rivalry in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm), Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is keeping his focus on this clash as he wants to win to go to the Orlando Pirates match with momentum.
After the derby, Sundowns will host Pirates in the Betway Premiership top-of-the-table clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. This after they delivered an impressive performance when they hammered Golden Arrows 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday to restore their six-point advantage over the Buccaneers.
“You cannot look too much in the front because you never know what will happen in the next game [against Pirates],” said Cardoso after the Arrows game.
“Today [Sunday], we had an intention, but we could not follow through because the game was asking for things and I needed to do it. I cannot think about the next one, before I play this one I need three points. You cannot think about winning against Pirates before we play SuperSport because it is three points. So we need to focus on the result in the next match and then deal with the context.”
SowetanLIVE
