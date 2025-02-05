Gabriel said they have been playing like this in other matches and were unfortunate not to get the results, but this victory will give them the confidence boost they need.
“A good performance by the group, and the players deserve all the credit. They put in a fight. We could have easily lost hope when it was 0-1 and after that getting a red card [Yanele Mbuthuma, 59 minute],” Gabriel said after the match.
“But they regrouped and continued to push them, and it was our day out there. Many other days we had like this went against us, but this time, it went our way. We are happy about the results. We feel good and needed this because of the type of football we have been playing over the past few weeks. We felt we deserved more from this game.
“We didn't get enough points. Hopefully, this victory keeps us on the high going into the next game at the weekend against Polokwane City, and we can play and dominate the game as well and get a positive result.
“In other games where we dropped points, the attitude was right. The players put in the hard yards and we were just failing to convert. We told them to put in the same performances we did against Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and even Magesi.
“Put in the same performance and we will get the results. The boys complied and you saw the effort they put in was magnificent. We must go into the next game and get the same results.”
Gallants coach Dan Malesela was disappointed with the defeat and said his side will need to redeem themselves when they face AmaZulu on Friday at 7.30pm.
“We need to motivate twice as much as we are supposed to. We have to find solutions and we have to find ways of coming back,” Malesela said. “We need to get points. We can't come here and lose six points. Now we are in a position where one is not good enough. The motivation factor is we need to get the three points and redeem our image.”
SowetanLIVE
Bay coach Gabriel hopes team will take momentum forward in next game
Gabriel credits players for hard work and good win
Image: Darren Stewart
After registering their first win this year when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday, Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel hopes they will build on this going into the Polokwane City match on Saturday.
The Natal Rich Boyz came from a goal down to win 2-1 after late goals from Justice Figuareido and Ntlonelo Bomelo. Christopher Sithole scored for Gallants.
Gabriel said they have been playing like this in other matches and were unfortunate not to get the results, but this victory will give them the confidence boost they need.
“A good performance by the group, and the players deserve all the credit. They put in a fight. We could have easily lost hope when it was 0-1 and after that getting a red card [Yanele Mbuthuma, 59 minute],” Gabriel said after the match.
“But they regrouped and continued to push them, and it was our day out there. Many other days we had like this went against us, but this time, it went our way. We are happy about the results. We feel good and needed this because of the type of football we have been playing over the past few weeks. We felt we deserved more from this game.
“We didn't get enough points. Hopefully, this victory keeps us on the high going into the next game at the weekend against Polokwane City, and we can play and dominate the game as well and get a positive result.
“In other games where we dropped points, the attitude was right. The players put in the hard yards and we were just failing to convert. We told them to put in the same performances we did against Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and even Magesi.
“Put in the same performance and we will get the results. The boys complied and you saw the effort they put in was magnificent. We must go into the next game and get the same results.”
Gallants coach Dan Malesela was disappointed with the defeat and said his side will need to redeem themselves when they face AmaZulu on Friday at 7.30pm.
“We need to motivate twice as much as we are supposed to. We have to find solutions and we have to find ways of coming back,” Malesela said. “We need to get points. We can't come here and lose six points. Now we are in a position where one is not good enough. The motivation factor is we need to get the three points and redeem our image.”
SowetanLIVE
Nabi lauds quality of new recruits Lilepo, Morris and Cele
No end to Royal AM mess
Nurkovic won't let legal battle with Royal distract him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos