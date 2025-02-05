Golden Arrows and Cape Town City will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
In their last matches, the Citizens lost 0-2 at TS Galaxy, while Arrows were thumped 0-4 by Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams have also been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and will focus on consolidating their places in the top eight. Only a point separates them, with seventh placed City having 20 points from 15 games while eighth placed Arrows have a game in game. Victory for either side will see them climb higher up the table.
Arrows co-coach Musa Bilankulu confirmed their mandate was to finish in the top eight.
“We fell out of the cup, and the top eight is the mandate now,” he said.
“I believe we will achieve that given the performances that we have been showing; we just need to be consistent in the game. We also have to take our chances when we play. I believe we will still make the top eight: we're still in the first round [of league fixture]. We will still fight for more points in the second round.”
Despite the huge defeat to Sundowns, Bilankulu said there were lessons they took out of that match to make sure they beat the Citizens.
“Every game we learn... that when you play against these quality sides, you need to pay attention to detail,” he said.
“To grow as a player, and even us coaches, we grow when we find this situation. The positive we took from our last match was, that the defensive structure was good and our center-backs managed to contain the spaces.
“But what we can polish is to come out of transition much quicker, so we can terminate the attack because when you defend on a low block, you must go on transition very quickly. We can improve on terminating the attacks.”
SowetanLIVE
Arrows, City meet in battle of the wounded
Bilankulu resumes Top 8 mandate after Cup ouster
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Golden Arrows and Cape Town City will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
In their last matches, the Citizens lost 0-2 at TS Galaxy, while Arrows were thumped 0-4 by Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams have also been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and will focus on consolidating their places in the top eight. Only a point separates them, with seventh placed City having 20 points from 15 games while eighth placed Arrows have a game in game. Victory for either side will see them climb higher up the table.
Arrows co-coach Musa Bilankulu confirmed their mandate was to finish in the top eight.
“We fell out of the cup, and the top eight is the mandate now,” he said.
“I believe we will achieve that given the performances that we have been showing; we just need to be consistent in the game. We also have to take our chances when we play. I believe we will still make the top eight: we're still in the first round [of league fixture]. We will still fight for more points in the second round.”
Despite the huge defeat to Sundowns, Bilankulu said there were lessons they took out of that match to make sure they beat the Citizens.
“Every game we learn... that when you play against these quality sides, you need to pay attention to detail,” he said.
“To grow as a player, and even us coaches, we grow when we find this situation. The positive we took from our last match was, that the defensive structure was good and our center-backs managed to contain the spaces.
“But what we can polish is to come out of transition much quicker, so we can terminate the attack because when you defend on a low block, you must go on transition very quickly. We can improve on terminating the attacks.”
SowetanLIVE
Bay coach Gabriel hopes team will take momentum forward in next game
Nurkovic won't let legal battle with Royal distract him
Wounded Chiefs aim to bounce back against AmaZulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos