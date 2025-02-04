Soccer

Venda FC coach buoyed by Baroka demolition

I told them they're good players with football brains – Nkoane

04 February 2025 - 10:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Venda coach Stanford Nkoane hopes they'll build on their weekend's 5-1 thumping of provincial rivals Baroka, asserting he knew they would demolish Bakgaga. 

Despite the huge victory, Venda remain relegation-threatened with their better goal difference the only thing separating them from the 15th-placed Cape Town Spurs. Banele Gama netted a brace, while Judas Moseamedi, Onke Moletshe and Kgothatso Mariba were also on target.

“I just hope that we build on this big result. I even told the players that we must remain humble and grounded and continue to respect football. It's a big win for the club... we need to keep on winning and make it a norm. It's not going to be easy but I have told the players that tough times are good times for tough people,'' Nkoane said.

“I'd say we knew [that they were going to score more goals against Baroka]. To me, Baroka are an open book, the structure is there, as a foundation layer I know the deficiencies within that structure and we capitalised on that.

“We knew they were going to have more possession, their centre-backs are comfortable on the ball and we knew they were going to be overconfident and we stole the ball and that's how we scored our first and second goals, we stole the ball from them.”

The Venda coach attributed this big win to reminding his troops that they were still intelligent players. Venda's next game is away to league leaders Durban City on Friday, and Nkoane is optimistic they'll get something out of that game.

“I reminded them that they were good players with football brains. I've made them believe in their God-given talent and they were superb,'' Nkoane said.

“A difficult game is coming up in Durban. We will make sure we play properly because there are areas where I think we still need to mature. It's not going to be easy but it's possible to get something out of that game... we will go there and grind to make sure we come back with something.”

Results

Casric 3-1 JDR; Orbit 1-1 Upington; Durban 1-0 Kruger; Spurs 2-2 Milford; Venda 5-1 Baroka; Leruma 1-0 Leopards; Lions 3-1 Highbury; AmaTuks 1-0 Callies

