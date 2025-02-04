"We need to take advantage of the fact that they suffered a defeat in the derby, especially because we are coming with confidence after a very tough win against SuperSport. We believe that on the day when we come out of our closet we will do wonders,'' Kanu said.
"I really think that coming from a win while Chiefs are coming from a defeat will give us that psychological advantage. We must capitalise on that while they're still trying to fix their things."
Fixtures
Today: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium (7.30pm); Magesi v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Bay v Marumo, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba; CPT City v Arrows, Athlone; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe; Galaxy v Polokwane Mbombela
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Magesi v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (8pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
SowetanLIVE
Usuthu bank on Zwane's knowledge of Chiefs
’10111’ will this evening sit on Amakhosi’s opposing side for the first time in 24 years
Image: Darren Stewart
Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has revealed that AmaZulu are pinning their hopes of beating Kaizer Chiefs on his co-coach Arthur "10111" Zwane's knowledge of Amakhosi.
Chiefs and AmaZulu lock horns in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). It'll be the first time Zwane faces Chiefs as a coach after joining Usuthu in October last year, ending his 24-year spell at Naturena, where he started as a player in 2000.
"It's an honest fact he [Zwane] knows Kaizer Chiefs in and out. Yes, they've got a new coach [in Nasreddine Nabi] right now but he knows their weaknesses and strong points, so we are going to rely on him and back him here and there,'' Vilakazi said.
By the time he joined Usuthu, Zwane had been demoted to work at the club's youth structures after a one-year unsuccessful spell at the helm of Amakhosi's senior side between June 2022 and June of the following year. "10111" also assisted coaches like Vladimir Vermezovic, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki at Naturena.
Vilakazi is of the strong view that facing a wounded Chiefs after losing their last game, the Soweto derby to their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at the weekend, will give them an edge. Kanu feels beating SuperSport United 2-1 in their last game at the weekend as well has boosted their morale leading to the Chiefs tie.
"We need to take advantage of the fact that they suffered a defeat in the derby, especially because we are coming with confidence after a very tough win against SuperSport. We believe that on the day when we come out of our closet we will do wonders,'' Kanu said.
"I really think that coming from a win while Chiefs are coming from a defeat will give us that psychological advantage. We must capitalise on that while they're still trying to fix their things."
Fixtures
Today: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium (7.30pm); Magesi v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Bay v Marumo, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba; CPT City v Arrows, Athlone; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe; Galaxy v Polokwane Mbombela
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Magesi v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (8pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
SowetanLIVE
Wounded Chiefs aim to bounce back against AmaZulu
Nabi switches focus to AmaZulu after derby flop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos