Nurkovic won't let legal battle with Royal distract him
SuperSport striker ready for Tshwane derby after loss at AmaZulu
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
SuperSport United striker Samir Nurković is not letting his battle with Royal AM make him lose focus as his lawyer Davor Lazic fights his legal battles while he concentrates on football.
The protracted legal battle, spanning over a year, has seen Royal refuse to settle the debt owed to the striker. The initial debt of R12m has now ballooned to more than R15m due to interest. Nurkovic joined Royal in 2022 but had his contract terminated in July of the same year without playing a single game.
He then took the pay dispute with the KZN club to Fifa. The world football governing body handed Royal a transfer ban when they failed to settle the debt to the Serbian-born striker.
Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), the 32-year-old said his mind is on playing football. “Certain things in a professional football and professional career are beyond the control of the player. Some people deal with it,” Nurkovic said.
“As a professional, you just need to keep your mind on one main thing – that's improving yourself every day at training and during the game. Just try to be the best and do the best of your possibilities and the results will come.
“So, the things that are irrelevant are not important on the field, so you just need to keep on working hard, be consistent and results will come.”
With his side to face Sundowns after coming from three successive defeats in the Betway Premiership matches, Nurkovic has called for a positive mindset as they look to bounce back to winning ways.
Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori come into the derby fixture at the back of a 2-1 defeat away to AmaZulu. About Sundowns, Nurkovic said: “Everyone knows the quality team they, one of the best in Africa.
"The main thing is to stay focused as we prepare for every match. We need to respect every opponent that we will be playing against and keep on working hard,” he said.
“We must always have a positive mindset and we need to go out there and give our best and if we do that the results will come.”
