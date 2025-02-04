Soccer

Nurkovic won't let legal battle with Royal distract him

SuperSport striker ready for Tshwane derby after loss at AmaZulu

04 February 2025 - 10:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Players doing some field work during the SuperSport United media day at Megawatt Park on February 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Players doing some field work during the SuperSport United media day at Megawatt Park on February 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

SuperSport United striker Samir Nurković is not letting his battle with Royal AM make him lose focus as his lawyer Davor Lazic fights his legal battles while he concentrates on football.

The protracted legal battle, spanning over a year, has seen Royal refuse to settle the debt owed to the striker. The initial debt of R12m has now ballooned to more than R15m due to interest. Nurkovic joined Royal in 2022 but had his contract terminated in July of the same year without playing a single game.

He then took the pay dispute with the KZN club to Fifa. The world football governing body handed Royal a transfer ban when they failed to settle the debt to the Serbian-born striker.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), the 32-year-old said his mind is on playing football. “Certain things in a professional football and professional career are beyond the control of the player. Some people deal with it,” Nurkovic said.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), the 32-year-old said his mind is on playing football.
SuperSport United striker Samir Nurković

“As a professional, you just need to keep your mind on one main thing – that's improving yourself every day at training and during the game. Just try to be the best and do the best of your possibilities and the results will come.

“So, the things that are irrelevant are not important on the field, so you just need to keep on working hard, be consistent and results will come.”

With his side to face Sundowns after coming from three successive defeats in the Betway Premiership matches, Nurkovic has called for a positive mindset as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori come into the derby fixture at the back of a 2-1 defeat away to AmaZulu. About Sundowns, Nurkovic said: “Everyone knows the quality team they,  one of the best in Africa.

"The main thing is to stay focused as we prepare for every match. We need to respect every opponent that we will be playing against and keep on working hard,” he said.

“We must always have a positive mindset and we need to go out there and give our best and if we do that the results will come.”   

SowetanLIVE

Venda FC coach buoyed by Baroka demolition

Venda coach Stanford Nkoane hopes they'll build on their weekend's 5-1 thumping of provincial rivals Baroka, asserting he knew they would demolish ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Usuthu bank on Zwane's knowledge of Chiefs

Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has revealed that AmaZulu are pinning their hopes of beating Kaizer Chiefs on his co-coach Arthur "10111" Zwane's knowledge ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Marema's milestone recognised

After 300 appearances for Polokwane City, when they beat Chippa United 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, striker Puleng Marema says he is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation