Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel, 29, has painted a picture that Amakhosi will gun for a victory at all costs against AmaZulu off the back of the Soweto derby disappointment.
Chiefs, who were beaten 1-0 by their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, host AmaZulu at the same venue on Tuesday (7.30pm).
“It's a game where we want to come out with a victory after losing the last game. It doesn't matter if it's a derby or a cup game but when we lose the previous game, we always want to win the next one. We have the opportunity to make a strong comeback so that we can climb up the log table,'' Miguel said.
“We have to show more hunger than we showed in the derby. We want to change the image we left in the last game and there's no fatigue whatsoever.”
Miguel also reflected on playing his first Soweto derby, labelling it “the real and the biggest derby in Africa”. The Angolan, who previously played for teams such as Petro de Luanda in his homeland and Mafra in Portugal among other teams before he joined Chiefs last July, suggested playing for Amakhosi was the highlight of his career that spans for more than a decade.
Wounded Chiefs aim to bounce back against AmaZulu
We can make strong comeback so that we can climb up the log table – Miguel
“It was my first Soweto derby and of course, emotions were everywhere. It was an amazing day for me to feel the real derby of Africa... for me, it's the biggest derby on the continent. Unfortunately, we couldn't get a victory,'' Miguel said.
“I have been a professional footballer for maybe 11 years but I can say without any problem that playing for Kaizer Chiefs has been the most pleasing experience not only because of the support but because of everything... the structure. You get love everywhere, Durban, Polokwane, Cape Town... it's been amazing.”
