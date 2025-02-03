Soccer

Riveiro targets 70-point mark

Special praise for Makhaula, Maswanganyi after derby

03 February 2025 - 06:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Pirates supporters Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro acknowledged the significance of weekend's win over Kaizer Chiefs in their title chase and stressed they can't afford to drop points, especially at home; suggesting surpassing the 70-point mark would see them pose a serious title challenge.

Patrick Maswanganyi converted from the spot, with virtually the last kick of the game to give Pirates a 1-0 win against Chiefs at a packed FNB Stadium, extending Bucs' Soweto derby wins to four in a row now. Referee Masixole Bambiso awarded the spot-kick after Chiefs fullback Njabulo Blom had pulled Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

“If we want to call ourselves league contenders in SA, in PSL, we know that we have to go over 70 points perhaps,'' Riveiro said.

“How many [points] last season they [league winners Mamelodi Sundowns] got? 72 right? So any team that wants to be a contender in the PSL must understand that you can't give away so many points...even though we were playing at FNB but it was our home game, so the home games are going to play a very important role in that [title] race. So, it is a massive victory today.”

The coach also heaped praise on his midfield strongman Makhehleni Makhaula, who was voted man of the match. “About Makhaula, I think his performance speaks about the moment he's going through [referring to his great form of late]. He's a proper professional,'' Riveiro said of the 35-year-old Makhaula.

“He's working so hard, he's pushing himself and everybody around to have this mentality that is taking us to the space where we are right now...he was a crucial part [of the derby win].”

Riveiro didn't leave out Maswanganyi in praising individuals, lauding his courage to always want to be in the thick of things. “As much as people sometimes want to be critical of Patrick, give me players that always want to be on the ball in situations like this, in games like today when things weren't going well,'' Riveiro said.

“He always wants the ball and he makes mistakes because he always puts himself on the line all the time, so we're blessed to have a player like him around.  Fantastic personality.”

Pirates face Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

SowetanLIVE

