Marema's milestone recognised

After 300 appearances for Polokwane City, when they beat Chippa United 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, striker Puleng Marema says he is in for the long haul.
Marema marked his 300th appearance for Rise and Shine against Chippa with an assist for the only goal scored by Ndamulelo Maphangule to help the club clinch their eighth win of the season.
The result saw Polokwane maintain their third place in the Betway Premiership table and Marema, 33, was pleased to reach the milestone.
“It has been a great journey. I think I have an amazing career and for me to be here for many years and achieve such a milestone, I think I can only be proud of myself and all the coaches I worked with and being on my journey,” Marema said after the match.
“The team, the chairman [Johnny Mogaladi] and everyone associated with the team. I'm just happy and I think most of our youngsters can take one or two from me and learn. Hopefully I won't be the first and the last one, I hope there will be another one who reaches the milestone.”
Marema has been with Rise and Shine since 2012, and he is also the club's all-time leading top goal scorer with 70 goals and 88 assists.
“300 games is a big achievement, but the biggest achievement was to take the team back to the Premiership [in 2023],” he said.
“I don't regret not leaving Polokwane City. I think it's a blessing in disguise because I'm not sure if I went to another team I was going to achieve such a milestone. I don't regret leaving the team.
“Honestly, I didn't expect the team to honour me like this, with the supporters also coming with banners and my name on them. My family didn't know they were coming, so it was special. I'm grateful for the team and everyone associated with it.
“I don't want to lie, I don't want to go anywhere. I'm not young any more and I'm happy. The team will decide when they will want me to retire and I will determine if I feel this is the time, but I don't want to go anywhere.
“Polokwane City is home and I'm happy here.”
In other results, AmaZulu beat SuperSport United 2-1, also on Saturday, while Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United played to a 1-1 draw. On Friday, Richards Bay and Magesi also played to a goalless draw.
