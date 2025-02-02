They denied Sundowns space, and the home side could not get Iqraam Rayners into the game with Arrows threatening on transitions.
Sundowns hammer blunt Arrows
Cardoso yet to lose PSL match after five games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
At Lucas Moripe Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns continued to get results under coach Miguel Cardoso after winning their fifth successive match in the Betway Premiership when they beat Golden Arrows 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory saw Masandawana establish their six-point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates, who claimed a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Even though Sundowns fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the team style of play this season, Cardoso, who joined the club in mid-December, is yet to lose a league match – winning five against Stellenbosch, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Magesi and now Arrows.
This was probably their best performance under Cardoso, especially in the second half as they out-played Arrows who didn't have answers for their attacking play.
Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score a brace in the second half, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the other from the spot-kick before Teboho Mokoena netted late.
Sundowns started lively as they searched for the opening goal, but Arrows remained compact in their approach as they tried to neutralise Sundowns' attacking system in the first half.
They denied Sundowns space, and the home side could not get Iqraam Rayners into the game with Arrows threatening on transitions.
Cardoso made a change, taking off Sphelele Mkhulise, who was replaced by Shalulile after the half-hour mark. And that injected a new life in Sundowns' attack as he made an immediate impact.
The Namibian international drew a penalty for Sundowns after a foul inside the box by Arrows keeper Isima Watenga after attacking a loose ball.
Ribeiro Costa made no mistake from the spot-kick as he fired Masandawana ahead. With momentum on their side, Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half. Shalulile doubled the lead four minutes after the hour- mark after he was picked inside the box by Rayners.
Arrows offered little going forward in the second half and could not trouble Ronwen Williams in goal as it became a one-way traffic.
Mokoena made it 4-0 with six minutes remaining with a shot outside the box, which deflected into the goal.
Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Tshwane derby against struggling SuperSport United on Wednesday at this venue.
In the other results yesterday, TS Galaxy beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium.
Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch completed his season-long loan move to Wydad Casablanca from Sundowns yesterday, the Moroccan giants confirmed.
