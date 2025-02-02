“When you play in the derby, you need all your best players to be on the field. Even though he was not 100%, we felt he could give us something for 60 to 70 minutes.
“He was starting to get tired and we took him off in the second half.”
The major talking point of the match was the late penalty awarded to Pirates by referee Masixole Bambiso after Njabulo Blom pulled Relebohile Mofokeng in the box.
Maswanganyi showed nerves of steel to send Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma the wrong way with a cheeky panenka penalty that moved them to within three points of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“For the penalty, I was not on a good position to see and decide but my video staff confirmed it was very light. I don't want an excuse, we lost this game and it is not good.
“We lost three points but we have another opportunity in the other derby of the season.”
Nabi reveals he started Shabalala for Chiefs in derby loss even though unfit
‘When you play in the derby, you need all your best players to be on the field,’ Amakhosi coach says
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed he started their crunch 1-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates with Mduduzi Shabalala even though the young midfielder was not 100% fit.
Shabalala, who had strapping on his left thigh, was part of a midfield that included Samkelo Zwane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou and Pule Mmodi, pitted against Pirates'Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha and Patrick Maswanganyi.
Shabalala had a quiet afternoon and did not threaten Pirates much during the hour he was on the field before he was replaced by debutant Lilepo Makabi as Pirates reigned supreme for their fourth successive derby win in the league.
“He is coming from an injury and he's been our best player so far,” Nabi said through an interpreter.
“When you play in the derby, you need all your best players to be on the field. Even though he was not 100%, we felt he could give us something for 60 to 70 minutes.
“He was starting to get tired and we took him off in the second half.”
The major talking point of the match was the late penalty awarded to Pirates by referee Masixole Bambiso after Njabulo Blom pulled Relebohile Mofokeng in the box.
Maswanganyi showed nerves of steel to send Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma the wrong way with a cheeky panenka penalty that moved them to within three points of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“For the penalty, I was not on a good position to see and decide but my video staff confirmed it was very light. I don't want an excuse, we lost this game and it is not good.
“We lost three points but we have another opportunity in the other derby of the season.”
Chiefs had matched Pirates in every department in this match where Nabi introduced Lilepo and Thabo Cele and Nabi is happy with the progress as they sit in fifth spot.
“I am happy with the progress of my team, over the past five to six months the team has progressed with this project. Mentality has changed in the team when you compare to last season.”
Nabi, who was featuring in his first Soweto derby, reiterated that Amakhosi will bounce back.
“We want the players and supporters to be positive and I promise them that Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back. We lost this game but I feel there were a lot of good things about the team,” he said.
There is no time to sit back and dwell on this defeat for Amakhosi as they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and then travel to Stellenbosch on Friday for their match at Athlone Stadium.
Late Maswanganyi penalty seals derby for Pirates
IN PICS | Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans at FNB Stadium
Can Nabi emulate Zwane, Baxter in his first derby?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos