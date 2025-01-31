The forward has not scored in the Soweto derby, but what encourages him to end that drought is that he is tied second with the late Dennis Lota on 39 goals in the Pirates scoring charts.
“I want to score in this game. Hopefully, get my first goal in the derby and help the team get the three points,” he said.
“I think I'm joint second top goal-scorer in this club's all-time list. It is something that I can always be proud of and I want to keep on achieving even greater things for the club. I grew up supporting this club and I want to make history and leave my mark as well.”
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes a positive result tomorrow will play a big role in their push for the Betway Premiership title.
After facing Chiefs, Pirates will have tricky matches in Sekhukhune United on Wednesday and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, both away.
“Yes of course, there is no better way to recover after the games and feel fresh and confident than getting a result. We are playing for the points, it is our business, so every time we get a good result everything looks much better,” Riveiro said.
SowetanLIVE
Tshegofatso Mabasa aims to sway dad to back Bucs
Striker eager to break his derby duck
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has revealed that winning the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) will disappoint his family, especially his father Jimmy, who supports Amakhosi.
Mabasa, who grew up supporting Pirates, wants to help his team get one over their arch-rivals even though his family may disapprove.
The 28-year-old said he has been trying to convince his father to change and support the Buccaneers without luck. “My father is one person I speak to almost every day. I'm grateful for his support, but one thing I have not managed to do is for him to change allegiance to Pirates,” Mabasa said on Thursday.
“He is a Chiefs supporter and many people at home are Chiefs supporters. Hopefully, I will disappoint them by helping the team win the game on Saturday.”
SowetanLIVE
