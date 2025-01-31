Soccer

Mvala reveals how Cardoso's leadership improved Downs

Defender welcomes competition from new arrivals Cupido, Adams

By Neville Khoza - 31 January 2025 - 08:18
Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala has lauded coach Miguel Cardoso's leadership and said the energy he brings is rubbing off the players.

Cardoso joined Sundowns in December after replacing Manqoba Mngqithi.

In eight matches he has been in charge across all competitions, the Portugal-born mentor has guided the club to six victories, a defeat and a draw.

He will look to continue with that good run when they host Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).

“The coach came with a lot of energy and that is rubbing off on the players. He is a winner, you know Sundowns always want to win everything,” Mvala told the media after his side was drawn against Elim-based Limpopo side Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16.

“We've quality players in the team that adjust quickly to the philosophy of the coach and what he wants. That's what helps the team win and get results. We just need to keep on moving, we know that there is still room for improvement.

"The coach is working hard at training and the guys are doing a debrief after every game to rectify some of the mistakes or things that we could have done better in the game. I think we are heading in the right direction.”

Mvala also welcomed the addition of Keanu Cupido and Jayden Adams and believes their qualities will help them as they compete on all fronts this season.

“We are happy to have such talent in the team, we have to give credit to the club for bringing them in, and we know what they are capable of,” he said.

“We know that they are quality players because at Sundowns, we have a lot of games and we want to win every competition that we play, so having them is going to help us a lot.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm)

SowetanLIVE

