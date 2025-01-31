We pick three key battles that can potentially influence the outcome of Saturday's Soweto Derby:
Tshegofatso Mabasa v Inacio Miguel
Having scored in both Pirates' last two games against Al Ahly and Richards Bay, the 28-year-old Mabasa, who's already the club's joint second-highest scorer with 41 goals, will be eager to score what would be his first-ever goal against Chiefs after failing in 11 attempts. Miguel's physical strength has helped him win some tough duels in the league and Chiefs will again rely on the experienced 29-year-old Angolan to tighten things up at the back, hoping he doesn't go overboard with his tackles as that has seen him receive six yellow cards already this season.
Makhehleni Makhaula v Sibongiseni Mthethwa
The 35-year-old Makhaula has been in the form of his life, stabilising the Pirates midfield. Pirates have struggled in Makhaula's absence this season, while Mthethwa, 30, has also improved drastically since coach Nasreddine Nabi resorted to him after losing Edson Castillo to a long-term injury. Both players are tough-tacklers but Makhaula's tactical awareness is better than of his Chiefs counterpart.
Key clashes to look out for in the derby
Mabasa vs Miguel aerial battle likely to influence match outcome
Image: Veli Nhlapo
We pick three key battles that can potentially influence the outcome of Saturday's Soweto Derby:
Tshegofatso Mabasa v Inacio Miguel
Having scored in both Pirates' last two games against Al Ahly and Richards Bay, the 28-year-old Mabasa, who's already the club's joint second-highest scorer with 41 goals, will be eager to score what would be his first-ever goal against Chiefs after failing in 11 attempts. Miguel's physical strength has helped him win some tough duels in the league and Chiefs will again rely on the experienced 29-year-old Angolan to tighten things up at the back, hoping he doesn't go overboard with his tackles as that has seen him receive six yellow cards already this season.
Makhehleni Makhaula v Sibongiseni Mthethwa
The 35-year-old Makhaula has been in the form of his life, stabilising the Pirates midfield. Pirates have struggled in Makhaula's absence this season, while Mthethwa, 30, has also improved drastically since coach Nasreddine Nabi resorted to him after losing Edson Castillo to a long-term injury. Both players are tough-tacklers but Makhaula's tactical awareness is better than of his Chiefs counterpart.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Relebohile Mofokeng v Bradley Cross
Taking into consideration the blistering form Mofokeng has been in of late, many expect Cross, who's been off-from, to have a busy day trying to contain the Pirates star. Mofokeng, 20, has simply been unplayable in recent months. The Pirates gem has scored eight goals and racked up 11 assists in as many games across all competitions this term. However, Mofokeng's lack of physical strength can give the 24-year-old Cross an edge.
SowetanLIVE
Tshegofatso Mabasa aims to sway dad to back Bucs
Can Nabi emulate Zwane, Baxter in his first derby?
Jessica Motaung urges fans to behave, give Nabi a chance
'Youth derby' promises to sizzle at FNB
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos