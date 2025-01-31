Soccer

Key clashes to look out for in the derby

Mabasa vs Miguel aerial battle likely to influence match outcome

31 January 2025 - 11:58
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Stade d'Abidjan at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Stade d'Abidjan at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

We pick three key battles that can potentially influence the outcome of Saturday's Soweto Derby:

Tshegofatso Mabasa v Inacio Miguel

Having scored in both Pirates' last two games against Al Ahly and Richards Bay, the 28-year-old Mabasa, who's already the club's joint second-highest scorer with 41 goals, will be eager to score what would be his first-ever goal against Chiefs after failing in 11 attempts. Miguel's physical strength has helped him win some tough duels in the league and Chiefs will again rely on the experienced 29-year-old Angolan to tighten things up at the back, hoping he doesn't go overboard with his tackles as that has seen him receive six yellow cards already this season. 

Makhehleni Makhaula v Sibongiseni Mthethwa

The 35-year-old Makhaula has been in the form of his life, stabilising the Pirates midfield. Pirates have struggled in Makhaula's absence this season, while Mthethwa, 30, has also improved drastically since coach Nasreddine Nabi resorted to him after losing Edson Castillo to a long-term injury. Both players are tough-tacklers but Makhaula's tactical awareness is better than of his Chiefs counterpart.

Bradley Cross of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2025 in Johannesburg.
Bradley Cross of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2025 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Relebohile Mofokeng v Bradley Cross

Taking into consideration the blistering form Mofokeng has been in of late, many expect Cross, who's been off-from, to have a busy day trying to contain the Pirates star. Mofokeng, 20, has simply been unplayable in recent months. The Pirates gem has scored eight goals and racked up 11 assists in as many games across all competitions this term. However, Mofokeng's lack of physical strength can give the 24-year-old Cross an edge.

SowetanLIVE

Tshegofatso Mabasa aims to sway dad to back Bucs

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has revealed that winning the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday will ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Can Nabi emulate Zwane, Baxter in his first derby?

Should Kaizer Chiefs upset high-flying Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Nasreddine Nabi would be the third coach to win his first Soweto ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Jessica Motaung urges fans to behave, give Nabi a chance

As Amakhosi prepare for the Soweto derby with Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Sowetan spoke to the team's marketing director Jessica Motaung who begged ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'Youth derby' promises to sizzle at FNB

With many coining Saturday's Soweto derby the “youth derby”, since a few youngsters from both teams are expected to continue shining, one of Kaizer ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation