Soccer

Parker blasts Chiefs over 'questionable' signings

Ex-striker believes new signings won't help club return to glory days

30 January 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Chiefs sign Congolese international, Glody Makabi Lilepo from French club Valenciennes FC from France.
Image: kaizer chiefs/ X

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker has criticised the club for their transfer handlings as he feels they don't profile new players before they sign them.

The Glamour Boys bolstered their squad with three new signings in winger Makabi Lilepo, Thabo Cele and striker Tashreeq Morris earlier this week.

But Parker is not sure if those new players are what the club need to help them return to glory days, saying not enough profiling has been done in the last couple of years hence they have not been getting it right to challenge for titles.

“I think what has been happening in the last 10 years, what Chiefs are doing is they just keep on signing and then the next thing we offload, sign again and offload,” Parker told the media during the No Excuse campaign yesterday in Johannesburg. The campaign is a partnership between the PSL and Carling Black Label to raise awareness of gender-based violence in the country.

If I put in a good performance, contribute the best I can for my team to win, it will have a huge impact in my life and on the team as well.
Bernard Parker, former Kaizer Chiefs striker

“But do we thoroughly profile the player? And do we bring a player that has shown consistency over the three years not only over six months or a year? That's important because any player that needs to don the Kaizer Chiefs jersey needs to be a seasoned campaigner.

“Not just a six-month or one-year form that he hit. Also when we sign players, can we identify where we can strengthen the team and what we have inside?

“But if we just have to add on thinking and hoping that the player will hit the ground running, I think it will be just a continuous thing where the club will fall short every year.”

Cele and Morris could make their debuts in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) and Parker added that they can set the tone if they give a good performance.

“A game with such magnitude is a match where if you do well it will just set you as a player and team. It will set the tone for the rest of the season, that's how huge the derby is,” he said.

“We also have to understand that if I put in a good performance, contribute the best I can for my team to win, it will have a huge impact in my life and on the team as well.”

SowetanLIVE

