New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Keanu Cupido has promised to keep the standards the club have set by giving consistent performances.
The defender, who was unveiled yesterday, joined Sundowns from Cape Town City on a long-term deal on Tuesday before the transfer window closed in a deal believed to be around R10m.
The 27-year-old became Sundowns' second signing in the January transfer window following the capture of Jayden Adams from Stellenbosch.
“I feel like this is a full circle for me... I came here as a kid and left, and now I'm back,” Cupido told Sundowns' media department in a short video.
“This feels like the proudest moment for me as a footballer because I know the standards of Mamelodi Sundowns and I feel like I need to keep the standards as well.”
Cupido has been with the Citizens since the 2018/19 season, where he made 144 appearances in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Sundowns have loaned Rushine de Reuck to Israel side Maccabi Petah Tikva, while Lebohang Maboe joined crosstown rivals SuperSport United on loan for the rest of the season.
Cupido vows to keep up with Downs standards
Brazilians dispense with Maboe, Lesiba Nku
Image: Mamelodi sundowns
Elsewhere, former Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nku has joined Stellenbosch in a move confirmed by the club yesterday.
Stellies CEO Rob Benadie said they were happy with the arrival of Nku after they lost Adams to Sundowns.
“Lesiba is a player we have admired for some time and we are excited to bring him to Stellenbosch,” Benadie told the club media department.
“His arrival underpins our commitment to strengthen the team with players of the highest calibre, and I do not doubt that his quality will add a new dimension to our attacking options.”
Stellies also signed Thato Khiba from TS Galaxy. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Christian Saile also joined SuperSport United before the transfer window closed. Saile scored on his debut for the club during their 2-0 Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against Magesi at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
