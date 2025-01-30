Soccer

Chaine warns Bucs are not favourites for derby

Chaine says winning last three derbies doesn't guarantee another win

30 January 2025 - 10:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine
Image: Shaun Roy

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has narrated why winning the last three Soweto derbies against Kaizer Chiefs doesn't necessarily give them confidence ahead of another showdown against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm). 

“The games are too far in between for you to say you have confidence because you won the last three derbies. It's a different ball game because every game has its own dynamics,'' Chaine, who's yet to keep a clean sheet in the derby, said.

Chaine has faced Chiefs three times in Pirates' shirt, conceding four goals. The Pirates goalkeeper also suggested it was only for the media to hype the game as they were only focusing on getting another three points without necessarily looking at who they'll be playing against.

“For myself, this is another opportunity for Orlando Pirates to get three points. Yes, the magnitude of the game is made by journalists but for myself and the team the most important thing is to prepare well to get three points on Saturday,” Chaine said.

Meanwhile, Bucs' utility winger Deon Hotto insisted that they were now treating every league game as a final, wanting to close the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are six points ahead having played one game more than them. 

“Every game for us is now a final because we need to catch up with the top team on the log [Sundowns]. Chiefs won't come to us and give us the three points, we need to fight for those three points,” Hotto said.

Hotto also believes Chiefs' inconsistency in recent games will count for nothing in the derby. “We all know that Chiefs isn't doing well at the moment, but this weekend is not going to be about how they've done in the last few games,” Hotto said.

Tomorrow: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Gallants v Royal, Seisa Ramabodu (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm)

