Fixtures
Tomorrow: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Gallants v Royal, Seisa Ramabodu (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm)
Chaine warns Bucs are not favourites for derby
Chaine says winning last three derbies doesn't guarantee another win
Image: Shaun Roy
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has narrated why winning the last three Soweto derbies against Kaizer Chiefs doesn't necessarily give them confidence ahead of another showdown against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The games are too far in between for you to say you have confidence because you won the last three derbies. It's a different ball game because every game has its own dynamics,'' Chaine, who's yet to keep a clean sheet in the derby, said.
Chaine has faced Chiefs three times in Pirates' shirt, conceding four goals. The Pirates goalkeeper also suggested it was only for the media to hype the game as they were only focusing on getting another three points without necessarily looking at who they'll be playing against.
“For myself, this is another opportunity for Orlando Pirates to get three points. Yes, the magnitude of the game is made by journalists but for myself and the team the most important thing is to prepare well to get three points on Saturday,” Chaine said.
