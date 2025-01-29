With youngsters like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, among others, tipped to play a crucial role in the Soweto derby, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is adamant that theirs are experienced enough to overcome stage fright and play the actual game.
Pirates and Chiefs face off in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Shabalala, 21, of Chiefs has played three games against Pirates, making him the youngster with more Soweto derby appearances among the aforementioned.
The 20-year-old Mofokeng, who's been Pirates' heartbeat this season, has played only two Soweto derbies against Chiefs, while his teammate and age compeer Nkota is yet to face Chiefs in his brief career. Vilakazi,19, has only played once against Pirates.
“It's impressive what our team has done... in one match, we played seven players who graduated from our DDC team. The opponents [Chiefs] are also doing the same,” Ncikazi told a press conference at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.
“For me, the experience they [their youngsters] have gathered from playing in Africa against the biggest teams, is enough for them to not get overshadowed by the moment. We believe in them and I am sure they will perform.”
'Young Pirates stars to shine'
'It’s a derby, so form, records don’t work,’ says Ncikazi
Ncikazi also suggested that Pirates and Chiefs were inseparable as far as the way they've been performing this season is concerned. As Pirates have won the last three derbies across all competitions, Ncikazi was quick to dismiss that history can influence Saturday's outcome.
“The margins between the two teams are narrow. Defensively, we're almost similar, in chance creation we are similar... the only difference is goals conceded [Pirates have leaked only five goals from 11 league matches], they've conceded more [Chiefs have let in 16 from 14 league matches] but every other stat is equal. It's a derby, so form and records don't work,” Ncikazi stated.
“Big match on Saturday and one can't exaggerate or highlight it more. It's the biggest match in the calendar of the South African league or Africa. These matches are not decided by history.”
Fixtures
Friday: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Gallants v Royal, Seisa Ramabodu (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm).
