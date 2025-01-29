Angola
Rankings: CAF (17th) Fifa (85th)
Key players: Gilberto, Domingos, Andrade Felício Milson.
Angola had an outstanding qualifying campaign, winning four matches and drawing two to finish top of Group F. They scored seven goals in the qualifiers while conceding twice. In the four matches they met, Bafana have recorded two wins and two draws against the Palancas Negras at Afcon.
Zimbabwe
Rankings: CAF (32nd) Fifa (120th)
Key players: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga and Marshalll Munetsi.
Zimbabwe finished second behind Cameroon in Group J in the qualifiers where they won two, drew three and lost once. Bafana and the Warriors have met 16 times before, but this will be their first clash at Afcon finals.
The Warriors will not be a closed book as they have many players playing in the PSL. The two nations also have a date in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers on October 6 in the second match after Bafana won 3-1 in Bloemfontein in June last year.
The tournament in Morocco will run from December 21 to January 18 2026, with Bafana to start their campaign against Angola on December 22, Egypt on December 26 and Zimbabwe on December 29.
What awaits Bafana in Morocco this year
Pharaohs favourites to win Group B but SA stunned them before
Image: Ahmed Hasan
Bafana Bafana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) journey in Morocco later this year will see them come up against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B following the draw on Monday.
It will not be the first time that Bafana face Egypt and Angola at Afcon finals, while a match against neighbours Zimbabwe will be the first in this tournament. We look at Bafana's Group B opponents:
Egypt
Rankings: CAF (3rd) Fifa (33rd)
Key players: Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Fathi and Mohamed El Shenawy.
Record seven-time champions Egypt will probably be favourites to top th group. The Pharaohs went through the qualification unbeaten – with four wins and two draws in Group C. Egypt also have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head stakes after winning two of their last three meetings with Bafana at Afcon.
Bafana, who are ranked 10th in the continent and 57th in the world, knocked Egypt out in the 2019 edition at Cairo International Stadium in the last 16 clash, winning 1-0 under Stuart Baxter.
