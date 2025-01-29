Saile, 25, was unveiled by SuperSport on Tuesday and walked straight into the starting XI, scoring on debut in their 2-0 win over Magesi in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium the same day. Saile's move to SuperSport was a swap deal that saw Tashreeq Morris join Amakhosi.
“You'll never know [if he'll get the best out of Saile] time will tell. We can only show him a few things and try to get him in the Right areas but he's got the Right attitude for us and I think he'll fight into our culture,'' Hunt said.
“The most important thing is the players coming to our culture and I don't want players who are not going to fit into our culture. He's hard-working and that's what we want.”
As much as Hunt doesn't hide that he was sad to see Morris leave, he feels Saile brings a different dimension to the side's attack.
“He [Saile] is different to what we've got and we needed something like that. I was certainly sad to see Morris go but we got Christian in his place and he's different, totally different, so I will try to use him to his strength and see how it goes,” Hunt stated.
SuperSport's win over Magesi in the Ke Yona Cup returned them to winning ways after losing their previous two league fixtures to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City. Hunt lauded the side's display as an “honest” one. SuperSport's next game is the league against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
“I thought it was a good honest performance. I thought there was a lot of commitment in the performance like we always do... just happened we got a goal or two. We needed that after the last two defeats,” Hunt said.
SowetanLIVE
Saile fits perfectly into our team, brings different dimension – Hunt
Image: Philip Maeta
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself and assert that he'll help Christiane Saile reach his full potential, albeit he is certain that the former Kaizer Chiefs man fits into Matsatsantsa's culture.
Saile, 25, was unveiled by SuperSport on Tuesday and walked straight into the starting XI, scoring on debut in their 2-0 win over Magesi in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium the same day. Saile's move to SuperSport was a swap deal that saw Tashreeq Morris join Amakhosi.
“You'll never know [if he'll get the best out of Saile] time will tell. We can only show him a few things and try to get him in the Right areas but he's got the Right attitude for us and I think he'll fight into our culture,'' Hunt said.
“The most important thing is the players coming to our culture and I don't want players who are not going to fit into our culture. He's hard-working and that's what we want.”
As much as Hunt doesn't hide that he was sad to see Morris leave, he feels Saile brings a different dimension to the side's attack.
“He [Saile] is different to what we've got and we needed something like that. I was certainly sad to see Morris go but we got Christian in his place and he's different, totally different, so I will try to use him to his strength and see how it goes,” Hunt stated.
SuperSport's win over Magesi in the Ke Yona Cup returned them to winning ways after losing their previous two league fixtures to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City. Hunt lauded the side's display as an “honest” one. SuperSport's next game is the league against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
“I thought it was a good honest performance. I thought there was a lot of commitment in the performance like we always do... just happened we got a goal or two. We needed that after the last two defeats,” Hunt said.
SowetanLIVE
Mosimane dumps Iranian club Esteghlal over unpaid salaries
'Young Pirates stars to shine'
Homeboys Mbatha, Cele divide KwaMashu ahead of Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos