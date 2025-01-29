Mosimane dumps Iranian club Esteghlal over unpaid salaries

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has terminated his contract with Iranian club Esteghlal over unpaid wages.
Mosimane's agency MT Sports Marketing & Management confirmed on Wednesday that they failed to agree with the club regarding the outstanding salaries owed to him and his technical team.
Mosimane joined Esteghlal in October of last year and he has not been paid for two months' salaries. He leaves the club in 11th position on the Persian Gulf Pro League log standings.
“Despite numerous opportunities provided by MT Sports Marketing & Management, coach Pitso's management team, to resolve the matter starting with initial discussions with the former CEO of the club last year, followed by a formal default notice delivered on January 1 2025, Esteghlal failed to address the issue,” the statement read.
“In good faith, coach Pitso and the technical team extended a 15-day deadline as per the Fifa rules, to allow the new CEO and board time to familiarise themselves with the situation and remedy the outstanding payments.
“However, the club did not resolve within the deadline they set for themselves. Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are still owed more than two months' salaries.”
The statement also indicated that the appropriate legal action would now be followed to resolve the matter.
“Moving forward, the appropriate processes will be followed to resolve this matter. Coach Pitso remains committed to the value of football excellence and looks forward to pursuing new opportunities to continue contributing to the game.”
One of the notable achievements of Mosimane's tenure was the club's draw against Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli, a team the coach he previously helped to return to the Pro League.
SowetanLIVE
Image: MT Sports
SowetanLIVE
