Beganovic counts on fringe players to step up in cup match

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has made it clear they won't take Western Cape ABC Motsepe League side Vasco Da Gama for granted, banking on their eight-game unbeaten league streak to come in handy against this third-tier side.
Galaxy, who've won three of their last eight league games with five draws, host Vasco in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7pm).
“We respect Vasco Da Gama because it's not easy to qualify for this cup from the division they come from. We need to be serious, we need to be in our element if we want to win this game. At TS Galaxy, we know that there are no easy games, so we always prepare the team to be at the best level,'' Beganovic said.
“Alongside Sundowns [who've won seven league games on the trot], we have gone eight games unbeaten in the league and that's a huge success for me... an unbelievable period of two months behind us, especially when we look at how we started [they lost four of their first five league games with a draw]. We want to fight more and never give up until the end of the season.''
Beganovic also emphasised that they aim to kill the game off in 90 minutes, understanding that could be difficult to achieve as he says he will give a few fringe players a chance. The Galaxy coach expects his fringe players to step up.
“We will try to put the game to bed in 90 minutes but it might not be easy because we will also give some players who have not been playing regularly a chance. I hope to see new energy and a new attitude from them [fringe players],'' Beganovic said.
Beganovic also said that they draw inspiration from that they won the same cup as a second-tier side in 2019, stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“The Nedbank Cup is a special cup for us because we won it in 2019. I watched that game against Chiefs many times and it gives me motivation to see what we can do in this competition this year,'' the Rockets mentor said.
Beganovic counts on fringe players to step up in cup match
‘I hope to see new energy from them’
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
