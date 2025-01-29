ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby
In the 51st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele previews the hugely anticipated Soweto derby with Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela.
Mpanza and Mphahlele are joined by former Pirates captain and defender Lekgwathi and Chiefs striker Mphela who said are expecting a competitive encounter likely to be dominated by young players.
Since the beginning of the season, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has relied heavily on younger players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkotha and he recently introduced Siyabonga Ndlozi to much success.
For Chiefs, coach Nasreddine Nabi is expected to show faith in Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and maybe Samkelo Zwane to show what they can do in front of a full house.
Amakhosi may be without young attacker Wandile Duba who was stretched off the field in the Nedbank Cup win over amateur side Free Agents last weekend where they booked a place in the last 16.
There will be a role for senior players like Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi for Pirates and the likes of Bruce Bvuma, Yusuf Maart, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Ranga Chivaviro for Chiefs.