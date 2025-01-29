ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby

In the 51st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele previews the hugely anticipated Soweto derby with Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela.

Mpanza and Mphahlele are joined by former Pirates captain and defender Lekgwathi and Chiefs striker Mphela who said are expecting a competitive encounter likely to be dominated by young players.

Since the beginning of the season, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has relied heavily on younger players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkotha and he recently introduced Siyabonga Ndlozi to much success.