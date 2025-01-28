Soccer

Seema impressed by new signee Otladisa's performance

28 January 2025 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Katlego Otladisa of Sekhukhune United
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was impressed with midfielder Katlego Otladisa after his impressive performance during their 2-0 win over Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday.

Otladisa, who joined Babina Noko on loan from Orlando Pirates this month, scored the first goal against the Citizens before Relebogile Mokhuoane netted the second to send the club to the last 16 of the knockout competition.

Seema believes Otladisa can still offer more and urged him to continue working hard to keep his place in the starting line-up.

“I think he can still do more and what I like is if he is playing on the left we normally have Keletso Makgalwa on that side. I'm happy for Otladisa and I think there are a lot of players that did well,” Seema told the media during the post-match press conference.

“There are many players that did well. I'm not surprised that we had this type of performance because we had more than five players who were on song today [Monday], we are happy.

“But he [Otladisa] knows that he needs to work hard, Keletso is still waiting, there are other players outside and some are still recovering from injury. We are trying to create that competition and I'm happy for him and he needs to keep working hard.”

Seema added that they will have to build on the win as they will face tough fixtures against Stellenbosch on Saturday and Pirates on February 5.

“Last week, it [defeat to Chiefs] showed us that we can lose any time and it was not easy. But the only positive thing that we all agreed on is that last week we didn't have a good game as a team,” he said. 

“It's always nice when you keep on winning and the players' confidence will come. We will continue to work hard and remain humble because there is still a long way to go. We've only played 13 matches [in the league].”

