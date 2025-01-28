Soccer

Hunt wary of struggling Magesi

Coach gets sleepless nights before Cup duel

28 January 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Tshepo Kakora of Magesi fights for the ball with Sphelele Mkhulise last week.
Tshepo Kakora of Magesi fights for the ball with Sphelele Mkhulise last week.
Image: Philip Maeta

The somewhat gusty performance Magesi put in when they surrendered their lead to eventually lose 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league last Wednesday seems to be giving SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt sleepless nights.

League strugglers Magesi host SuperSport, who themselves have been inconsistent in the league, in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night (7pm).

In their previous game, Magesi held their own versus Sundowns, leading via Wonderboy Makhubu's 12th-minute strike until they allowed the Tshwane giants back into the game by conceding in the 64th and 86th minutes to eventually lose. 

“It's not going to be easy. I watched Magesi against Sundowns and I can say we are up for it but it's tough [to face them]. They won the previous cup competition [the Carling Knockout, where they beat Sundowns in the final in Bloemfontein last November],'' Hunt said

“If you look at their game against Sundowns, it was a team that's top of the league against a team that's bottom of the league but if you were outside, I don't think you'd have said there was much difference, that's how close it was. It was end-to-end stuff, so it will be tough for us especially because we will be the away team as well.''

They won the previous cup competition [the Carling Knockout, where they beat Sundowns in the final in Bloemfontein last November].
Gavin Hunt

Even so, Hunt relishes the chances of advancing to the last 16 of “the biggest cup competition in SA''. The SuperSport coach stressed that they must dig deeper if they are to win their games, having lost their last two games without even scoring.

“Obviously, the Nedbank Cup gives every team another opportunity... it's the biggest cup competition in SA, so it gives you another opportunity to try to get through to the next round,'' Hunt said.

“We will have to work a little bit harder. We have not been a settled team this year... we've had a lot of ins and outs from the first day, so it's been crazy. Three or four big players have not played but we will get it right, trust me.”

Nedbank Fixtures (all at 7pm)

Tuesday: AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles, King Zwelithini; Magesi v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba; Stellenbosch v Kruger, Danie Craven

Wednesday: Galaxy v Vasco da Gama, Mbombela. 

SowetanLIVE

Da Gama positive lowly Magesi will not be relegated

Magesi coach Owen da Gama is optimistic his side will survive relegation but will need to get rid of their approach of using a low block.
Sport
4 days ago

Seema eyes maiden cup for himself, and team

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema is hell-bent on winning the Nedbank Cup to make it his first top-flight trophy as a coach and the club's ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Emotions were high at halftime, I had to block that – Cardoso after Downs' win over Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained that he had to block emotions from his players at halftime during their 2-1 win over Magesi in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation