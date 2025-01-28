The somewhat gusty performance Magesi put in when they surrendered their lead to eventually lose 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league last Wednesday seems to be giving SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt sleepless nights.
League strugglers Magesi host SuperSport, who themselves have been inconsistent in the league, in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night (7pm).
In their previous game, Magesi held their own versus Sundowns, leading via Wonderboy Makhubu's 12th-minute strike until they allowed the Tshwane giants back into the game by conceding in the 64th and 86th minutes to eventually lose.
“It's not going to be easy. I watched Magesi against Sundowns and I can say we are up for it but it's tough [to face them]. They won the previous cup competition [the Carling Knockout, where they beat Sundowns in the final in Bloemfontein last November],'' Hunt said
“If you look at their game against Sundowns, it was a team that's top of the league against a team that's bottom of the league but if you were outside, I don't think you'd have said there was much difference, that's how close it was. It was end-to-end stuff, so it will be tough for us especially because we will be the away team as well.''
Hunt wary of struggling Magesi
Coach gets sleepless nights before Cup duel
Image: Philip Maeta
Even so, Hunt relishes the chances of advancing to the last 16 of “the biggest cup competition in SA''. The SuperSport coach stressed that they must dig deeper if they are to win their games, having lost their last two games without even scoring.
“Obviously, the Nedbank Cup gives every team another opportunity... it's the biggest cup competition in SA, so it gives you another opportunity to try to get through to the next round,'' Hunt said.
“We will have to work a little bit harder. We have not been a settled team this year... we've had a lot of ins and outs from the first day, so it's been crazy. Three or four big players have not played but we will get it right, trust me.”
Nedbank Fixtures (all at 7pm)
Tuesday: AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles, King Zwelithini; Magesi v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba; Stellenbosch v Kruger, Danie Craven
Wednesday: Galaxy v Vasco da Gama, Mbombela.
SowetanLIVE
