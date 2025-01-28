“Thabo and I grew up in the same environment because we are from the same G Section in KwaMashu but he's from Area 3 and I am from Area 4. I can say that his move to Chiefs has already divided our township because I am seeing people's statuses on WhatsApp already picking sides.”
Cele joined Chiefs on Monday, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal that includes an option for an additional year. The lad from KwaMashu arrived as a free agent after his Russian top-flight side FC Fakel Voronezh confirmed last week that they had agreed to terminate his contract as he had to return to SA, citing family reasons.
“There has always been a healthy rivalry between our areas as far as football is concerned... it was always a healthy challenge because we always believed that we could conquer our areas and they also believed the same when we played games against each other,'' the 24-year-old Mbatha added.
“We normally talk when one person isn't playing to motivate each other. Yes, we don't talk every day but we do video calls now and then, especially to lift each other when one is going through the most. He pushed me to work hard here at Pirates, telling me that I should grab the opportunity with both hands.”
SowetanLIVE
Homeboys Mbatha, Cele divide KwaMashu ahead of Soweto derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Thabo Cele's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs hasn't been received with happiness only by Amakhosi faithful but the news was also music to Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha's ears as the pair grew up together in KwaMashu.
As Mbatha and Cele could face off for the first time as professional players, when Pirates and Chiefs meet in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, the former has cast his mind back to his childhood memories with the new Chiefs midfielder, disclosing the latter's switch to Amakhosi has already divided their township ahead of the derby.
“I am really happy for him. He's one person who has always been determined. He's passionate about football. Even when he was playing in Europe, he'd assemble us to train together ekasi [in our township]. He's always been pushing,” Mbatha, who's established himself as one of the best midfielders in the PSL, said during Pirates' media open day at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.
“Thabo and I grew up in the same environment because we are from the same G Section in KwaMashu but he's from Area 3 and I am from Area 4. I can say that his move to Chiefs has already divided our township because I am seeing people's statuses on WhatsApp already picking sides.”
Cele joined Chiefs on Monday, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal that includes an option for an additional year. The lad from KwaMashu arrived as a free agent after his Russian top-flight side FC Fakel Voronezh confirmed last week that they had agreed to terminate his contract as he had to return to SA, citing family reasons.
“There has always been a healthy rivalry between our areas as far as football is concerned... it was always a healthy challenge because we always believed that we could conquer our areas and they also believed the same when we played games against each other,'' the 24-year-old Mbatha added.
“We normally talk when one person isn't playing to motivate each other. Yes, we don't talk every day but we do video calls now and then, especially to lift each other when one is going through the most. He pushed me to work hard here at Pirates, telling me that I should grab the opportunity with both hands.”
SowetanLIVE
Now in the CAF last-8, Mbatha targets league
Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on how he stayed motivated during lean spell
Pirates put eight past diabolical Gallants, Sundowns stay top with win over AmaZulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos