Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is satisfied with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Morocco 2025 draw as he feels they stand a good chance of going to the next round.
Bafana were drawn in Group B against seven times Afcon Champions Egypt, Angola and neighbours Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Morocco. After finishing third in Ivory Coast last year, Bafana will look to improve on that by going one better or to the final.
While Broos acknowledges that it is a tough group, he is confident they will advance to the next round.
“So, in general, I think we can be satisfied. It is not an easy group. On the other hand, I think we have a great opportunity to qualify for the next round of the Afcon,” Broos told Safa media department.
“And then as you know, after the group stages of Afcon anything is possible. So, we will do everything to do better than the last Afcon.”
Broos identified Egypt as the biggest threat in Group B, but that Angola and Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly.
Broos happy with Afcon draw, sees Egypt as a threat
“When I look at our opponents for Afcon, I think that Egypt are the favourites to win the group. They didn't do well at the last Afcon, they didn't perform like everybody expected and they were soon out of the tournament,” he said.
“But I think in the last year and a half they have built a good team. They did well in the qualifiers, so they will be the team to beat for the first place.
“Then we have Zimbabwe again. This is the fourth time we have played against Zimbabwe, we played against them in the qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar and we played against them for the qualification of the last Afcon, but they were suspended, so there was no game between them and us.
“We are playing against Zimbabwe in the qualifiers for the next World Cup. We have them again now in the next Afcon.
“So, winning against Zimbabwe is possible in the Afcon. And then we have Angola. Angola is a team I don’t know well. So, it will be important to do a good analysis of our opponent Angola and to be well prepared to play that game.”
