Their next league match is a home fixture against rock-bottom Magesi on Friday.
Against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup, Bay created plenty of opportunities but managed to convert just one, a 47th minute goal by Yanele Mbuthuma.
“We work on these things daily, on the training ground we create these types of training sessions but we have to continue pushing them and to believe that it will turn around. So, it is painful, however, there are solutions as well,” he said.
“You know when you are down there and you look at the teams at the top, these half chances they get goes in for them, but for us, they are not going to the back of the net."
Fixtures
Friday: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Gallants v Royal, Seisa Ramabodu (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm).
SowetanLIVE
Bay focus on relegation battle after Cup exit
Rich Boyz’s Gabriel braced for epic survival tie with bottom side Magesi
Image: Gerhard Duraan
Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel is encouraged by their performance against Orlando Pirates despite losing 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday and believes it's only a matter of time before they turn things around.
Their exit in the knockout competition means the Natal Rich Boyz will have the Betway Premiership only to focus on as they look to move away from the relegation zone.
Bay are third from the bottom with nine points after 14 matches and Gabriel said they have to approach their games with confidence going forward and was pleased that at some point they frustrated Pirates.
“Pirates are a team with high quality, they are a top team and we can't take away from them, the levels are high. They are having a good season and doing well in the continent,” Gabriel said.
“So, they are one of the best performers on the African continent at the moment. But looking at our second-half display encourages us that we can compete against the big guns.
“We do have the capability and we can do it, it is just a matter of us being consistent, starting the games with more confidence, taking more risks and the results will come our way.”
Gabriel however, added that they will have to work on their finishing as they have only netted five goals in the league after 14 matches. The team is currently on a three-match winless streak, which includes two losses and a draw, in the Premiership. Bay's last win was on December 14, when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0.
Their next league match is a home fixture against rock-bottom Magesi on Friday.
Against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup, Bay created plenty of opportunities but managed to convert just one, a 47th minute goal by Yanele Mbuthuma.
“We work on these things daily, on the training ground we create these types of training sessions but we have to continue pushing them and to believe that it will turn around. So, it is painful, however, there are solutions as well,” he said.
“You know when you are down there and you look at the teams at the top, these half chances they get goes in for them, but for us, they are not going to the back of the net."
Fixtures
Friday: Bay v Magesi, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Gallants v Royal, Seisa Ramabodu (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); AmaZulu v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v CPT City, Mbombela (3.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld (5:45pm).
SowetanLIVE
Bay bank on history to beat Pirates again in cup
Appoint Gabriel as permanent Bay coach, says Bay skipper Mcineka
'Big Three' avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 32 draw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos