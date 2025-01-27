Williams prepared and ready for 'anyone' in Afcon draw

Ahead of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw tonight (8pm), Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he's ready to face any team as he believes they have gained enough experience to take on anyone.
The Afcon will take place in Morocco from December 21 2025 to January 18 2026. Bafana secured their qualification when they finished first in Group K undefeated last year. They will know their fate among the other 23 three teams who have qualified.
“In the draw, there is nothing we can do. We know it is the best of the best, so whoever is there we need to prepare accordingly,” Williams said during the Castle Lager Kitchener's launch last week.
“We've got the experience now, we've tested what Afcon is about and the players are doing well. The coach [Hugo Broos] knows what needs to be done to be successful at Afcon. We tested that, we are fully behind him and we've got a good thing going now. Hopefully, 10 months from now when the tournament starts, everyone will be healthy and fresh so we can go there with all our soldiers.”
Bafana are likely to be seeded in pot 2 and will face one of the top six teams in the CAF rankings such as Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt and Ivory Coast in their group.
The top six teams in the continent are likely to be seeded in pot one.
With the successful run of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, Williams also feels this will benefit the national team and Broos will be spoilt for choice when he selects his team.
“It can only benefit us; now most of the players will have that experience of playing against the best in the continent. Playing on the continent comes with its challenges, the conditions, the travelling and the players understand it now,” he said.
“It will only help the national team because now there will be an even bigger pool of players for the coach to choose from because playing in the knockout stages on the continent is not easy."
