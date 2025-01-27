“Also, I haven't won a gold medal as a coach... all the technical team, except for coach Kaitano [Tembo, who won the MTN8 with SuperSport United in 2019], hasn't won a cup but we are in this Nedbank Cup to win it. It's going to be five difficult games, we will do our best... we want to win it.”
SowetanLIVE
Seema eyes maiden cup for himself, and team
Coach confident Sekhukhune can overcome City
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema is hell-bent on winning the Nedbank Cup to make it his first top-flight trophy as a coach and the club's maiden as well.
Sekhukhune's first hurdle in the Nedbank Cup is Cape Town City, facing them in the first round at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7pm).
“As a team, we haven't won a cup [in the top-flight]. Last time we tasted winning the championship in the second-tier, coming to the Premiership [they were promoted in the 2021/22 campaign], so whenever we go into a cup competition we want to make sure we win it,” Seema said.
“Also, I haven't won a gold medal as a coach... all the technical team, except for coach Kaitano [Tembo, who won the MTN8 with SuperSport United in 2019], hasn't won a cup but we are in this Nedbank Cup to win it. It's going to be five difficult games, we will do our best... we want to win it.”
Seema also suggested that facing City was a favourable draw than playing a lower division side whereby it would have been difficult to get information. Even, so the Babina Noko trainer acknowledges that City are a difficult side under new coach Muhsin Ertuğral, who has won three of his first four games in charge with a single defeat in the Betway Premiership.
“It's always difficult to play a team that you don't know anything about... sometimes you struggle to even find their footage. Playing against a premier league team doesn't make it any easier but it makes it better to prepare because of the availability of information,” the Sekhukhune coach narrated.
Fixtures (all 7pm)
Today: Sekhukhune v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles, King Zwelithini; Magesi v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba; Stellenbosch v Kruger, Danie Craven
Wednesday: Galaxy v Vasco Da Gama, Mbombela
