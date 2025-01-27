“We have the same team with and without coach Nabi. We work the same with and without him... there's no difference. The only difference is that we didn't concede and that was luck. Maybe we conceded in the other games with coach Nabi because we were unlucky,” Ben Youssef said.
Ben Youssef, as the first assistant coach, managed the Chiefs dugout in Nabi's absence against Sekhukhune United where they won 1-0 in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium the previous weekend and against third-tier's Free Agents, where they prevailed 4-0 in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Having served his suspension, Nabi will be on the bench when Amakhosi face their traditional Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). The clean sheet against Agents was Chiefs' only fourth of the season in all competitions. Pule Mmodi netted a brace, while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target.
Ben Youssef suggested Chivaviro's morale will be boosted by the goal he scored after being criticised by the fans for missing clear-cut chances for the better part of the season. It was Chivaviro's only fifth goal of the season across all competitions.
“For sure this goal will help him a lot because he's been unlucky, missing a lot of opportunities. When a striker doesn't score he's under pressure. We work a lot with him... even our mental coach works with him. We need Ranga, this season is long and with this goal, he will come back,” the Amakhosi assistant coach said.
Ben Youssef also said they will wait for an MRI scan to determine the extent of Wandile Duba's injury. Duba tumbled on the ball and looked to have hurt himself on the ankle before he was stretchered off for Chivaviro in the 45th minute against Agents.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs were lucky to keep clean sheets in Nabi's absence – Ben Youssef
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has insisted they were lucky to keep two clean sheets in both games where coach Nasreddine Nabi was suspended, refusing to take any credit.
“We have the same team with and without coach Nabi. We work the same with and without him... there's no difference. The only difference is that we didn't concede and that was luck. Maybe we conceded in the other games with coach Nabi because we were unlucky,” Ben Youssef said.
Ben Youssef, as the first assistant coach, managed the Chiefs dugout in Nabi's absence against Sekhukhune United where they won 1-0 in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium the previous weekend and against third-tier's Free Agents, where they prevailed 4-0 in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Having served his suspension, Nabi will be on the bench when Amakhosi face their traditional Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). The clean sheet against Agents was Chiefs' only fourth of the season in all competitions. Pule Mmodi netted a brace, while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target.
Ben Youssef suggested Chivaviro's morale will be boosted by the goal he scored after being criticised by the fans for missing clear-cut chances for the better part of the season. It was Chivaviro's only fifth goal of the season across all competitions.
“For sure this goal will help him a lot because he's been unlucky, missing a lot of opportunities. When a striker doesn't score he's under pressure. We work a lot with him... even our mental coach works with him. We need Ranga, this season is long and with this goal, he will come back,” the Amakhosi assistant coach said.
Ben Youssef also said they will wait for an MRI scan to determine the extent of Wandile Duba's injury. Duba tumbled on the ball and looked to have hurt himself on the ankle before he was stretchered off for Chivaviro in the 45th minute against Agents.
SowetanLIVE
Williams prepared and ready for 'anyone' in Afcon draw
Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Pirates fail to impress as they progress to last 16
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos