Before moving to France, Lilepo was on the books of Sudanese giants Al Hilal, having also played for AS Vita in his homeland of DRC. The new Chiefs winger managed to score eight goals in 16 matches for Al Hilal CAF Champions League between 2021 and 2023.
Cele joins as a free agent after his Russian top-flight side FC Fakel Voronezh confirmed last week that they had agreed to terminate the 28-year-old's contract as he had to return to SA, citing family reasons. Morris joins from SuperSport United in a deal that saw Christian Saile go the opposite direction.
Lilepo and Morris both penned two-and-a-half-year contracts at Naturena, while Cele signed a three-and-a-half-year deal which includes an option for an additional year.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs unveil new signings Lilepo, Cele and Morris
Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad with three new signings in 27-year-old right winger Makabi Lilepo, who joins from French third-tier side Valenciennes, former SA youth international Thabo Cele and striker Tashreeq Morris.
Chiefs sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr said that they were excited to welcome Lilepo to Naturena, vowing they'll help him to settle in quickly.
“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of a player with his experience and wish him all the best. We’ll do our utmost to help him settle in quickly and look forward to seeing him in action soon,'' Motaung said of Lilepo's capture in a statement Chiefs released on Monday.
The Amakhosi statement added that Lilepo will only join the playing squad once his work permit is sorted, casting doubt on the possibility of featuring in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Before moving to France, Lilepo was on the books of Sudanese giants Al Hilal, having also played for AS Vita in his homeland of DRC. The new Chiefs winger managed to score eight goals in 16 matches for Al Hilal CAF Champions League between 2021 and 2023.
Cele joins as a free agent after his Russian top-flight side FC Fakel Voronezh confirmed last week that they had agreed to terminate the 28-year-old's contract as he had to return to SA, citing family reasons. Morris joins from SuperSport United in a deal that saw Christian Saile go the opposite direction.
Lilepo and Morris both penned two-and-a-half-year contracts at Naturena, while Cele signed a three-and-a-half-year deal which includes an option for an additional year.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs were lucky to keep clean sheets in Nabi's absence – Ben Youssef
Williams prepared and ready for 'anyone' in Afcon draw
Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos