We don't have discipline issues – Cardoso defends Downs despite seventh red card
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has again defended his side insisting he doesn't think there is a lack of discipline from his camp despite the issue of mounting red cards.
On Saturday during their 5-2 hard-fought victory over Sibanye Golden Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Loftus Versfeld, Sundowns received their seventh red card this season across all competitions when Bathusi Aubaas was dismissed late in the second half.
Even though he admits to being not happy, Cardoso feels that some of the red cards were due to the opposition players' provocation.
“Let's not confuse discipline with what happens on the pitch, which is completely different because we don't have issues with disciplines. We don't have that in a locker room, there is no indiscipline here, don't make mistakes,” Cardoso stated.
“There are moments in which we were penalised by red cards and I'm not happy that we are losing players by mistakes or something that should not happen. But don't confuse it with discipline. There is discipline here.
“That of course I'm not happy it was clear that there was a provocation on Aubaas, we could hear and we saw and the only thing he can get is the victory in the end; the satisfactory thing he can take home is nothing else.”
A goal by Malibongwe Khoza, a brace by Tashreeq Matthews and other strikes by Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang guided Sundowns to a victory and a place in the last 16 of the competition.
Mojalefa Mokhatla and Boeletsang Rankali scored for Golden Stars to give Sundowns a scare. Cardoso was not happy with some of the mistakes his players made during the match.
“You must understand that some of the players are playing for the first time with the Sundowns shirt and it is a heavy shirt,” he said.
“So, the intention to do well is huge and it is difficult to put in a player and allow them to play against strong teams. Let's understand that we got positive results even though I'm not happy we made mistakes and we should not have made them.
“But there are individual performances that I appreciate, there are some that I have to take a look at in the video with more calm and make a good evaluation about the performances.”
