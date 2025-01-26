Pirates fail to impress as they progress to last 16

Orlando Pirates survived a scare to beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday to progress to the last 16.
It was not an impressive performance from the Buccaneers as they were pushed by a determined Bay side and in the end experience won it for them. They looked disjointed after taking a quick 2-0 lead and the Natal Rich Boyz will feel unfortunate as they had enough chances but could not convert them and they were probably the better side in the second half.
Patrick Maswanganyi scored the brace and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored late to help the defending champions progress to the last 16, while Yanele Mbuthuma scored the consolation goal for the home side.
The Buccaneers were without captain Nkosinathi Sibisi who was serving a one-match suspension, while Melusi Buthelezi started ahead of Sipho Chaine, who was one match away from suspension.
The Natal Rich Boyz missed Justice Figareiro and Moses Mthembu. Jose Riveiro's side made a lively start and pressure eventually paid off as Maswanganyi broke the deadlock with a shot on the edge of the box that looped away from goalkeeper Ian Otieno in the 22nd minute after he combined with Relebohile Mofokeng.
Maswanganyi would then complete his brace four minutes later after he combined with Mofokeng again to make it 2-0.
After scoring those two goals, Pirates were guilty of taking their foot off the table and allowing Bay to come at them and had chances to score.
Thato Mohlame was unfortunate not to pull a goal back with a strike that ricocheted off the post. That encouraged the home side as moments later, Somila Ntsundwana had a chance but his volley went outside as they finished the half the stronger of the two.
And Bay pulled one back through Mbuthuma who slotted home a rebound after Buthelezi parried the ball back to play immediately after the interval.
The Buccaneers struggled to get going in the second half and the home side kept on asking questions and created chances but missed them.
Pirates were too casual in the second half as the hosts were in control. Bay were made to rue their chances as Mabasa sealed the victory deep in injury time when he slotted home after a through ball by Kabelo Dlamini, despite not seeing much of the ball in the second half.
SowetanLIVE
