Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in Nedbank Cup
In the end Mamelodi Sundowns prevailed 5-2 in this exciting Nedbank Cup last-32 match because of their experience and quality, but it was an evening shift with its own minor complications.
Sundowns went to the halftime break with a convincing 3-0 lead, but Sibanye Golden Stars somehow found strength in the second half with two quick goals to reduce the deficit to 3-2 by the hour mark.
Teenage defender Malibongwe Khoza and a brace by Tashreeq Matthews gave Sundowns a commanding lead, but Golden Stars returned determined as Mojalefa Mokhatla and Boeletsang Rankali brought them back in the game.
This nerve-jangling situation left Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso, his players and the supporters in a panic as the biggest shock of the tournament was on but their experience told.
Sundowns secured this match with goals from Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang at the death as they booked their place in the last 16 of the Cup.
Playing against the minnows from the ABC Motsepe League, Cardoso made 10 changes to the team that narrowly beat Magesi 2-1 during their Betway Premiership match during the week.
Khoza retained his place in the starting line-up from the Magesi win as Cardoso handed a debut to Kegan Johannes and rare starts to Zuko Mdunyelwa, Terrence Mashego, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Neo Maema and Arthur Sales.
Ronwen Williams returned to the starting line-up for the first time in the league since he was red-carded against AmaZulu last month, with Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Sphelele Mkhulise and Peter Shalulile on the bench.
Cardoso had space for Jayden Adams, who recently joined from Stellenbosch. He made his debut for the club when he replaced Neo Maema after 72 minutes.
Golden Stars pulled one back after 54 minutes when Mokhatla capitalised on a defensive mistake by Terrence Mashego before putting the ball past the outstretched arms of Williams.
They soon got their second goal on the hour mark when Mokhatla left Mosa Lebusa for dead before he laid the ball in the path of Boeletsang Rankali to beat Williams as they got back in the game.
But Sales and Kodisang ended this seven-goal thriller as the Brazilians secured a place in the next round.
Sundowns finished the match with 10 men after Bathusi Aubass was red carded on 76 minutes.
