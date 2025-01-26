Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up

At FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs overcame their old demons of being eliminated by lower division teams from the Nedbank Cup, making light work of Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents on Sunday.
Chiefs recorded a 4-0 win on a pitch that looked to have taken a beating from hosting Green Day, The Offspring & Fokofpolisiekar concert almost a fortnight ago. Pule Mmodi netted a brace, while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target in a game that was a dress rehearsal for Saturday's league Soweto derby against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at the same venue.
Chiefs gave a few fringe players like Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mmodi and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe rare starts. Former Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Romanus Igidimba was the only recognisable face in Agents' starting XI. Igidimba didn't return after halftime with Tsebo Shabalala taking his berth at the start of the second period.
Amakhosi nearly broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute when Ngcobo unleashed a ferocious shot just outside the box only for it to hit the woodwork. Chiefs' early dominance would pay off in the 18th minute when Mmodi pounced on a long ball from his goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to beat Igidimba. Bvuma became the first Chiefs keeper to lay an assist in recent times.
Mmodi doubled the lead eight minutes later with a neat tap-in after Wandile had done all the hard work, eliminating defenders inside the box before laying it for him to just walk the ball into the net.
Mashiane squandered a glorious chance just a few minutes after the second goal after Mmodi had teed him up brilliantly only for him to hesitate to hit it the first time. The hosts dealt a major blow when Duba was stretchered off after tumbling on the ball towards the end of the first half. Chivaviro, who would score in the 83rd minute, replaced him.
Yusuf Maart, who is on three yellow cards, was withdrawn for Sibongiseni Mthethwa at the start of the second period. Maart was going to miss Saturday's Soweto derby had he received a yellow card.
Chiefs scored their third on the night courtesy of Miguel, whose diving header from a Mashiane cross beat Shabalala hands down in the 62nd minute. Agents players confronted referee Msimelelo Mabuto, arguing Miguel was offside. The protest didn't end well as Mabuto ended up sending off Saheed Adebayo for dissent in the 63rd minute.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Mmodi scored a brace while Miguel, Chivaviro also scored
Image: Antonio Muchave
At FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs overcame their old demons of being eliminated by lower division teams from the Nedbank Cup, making light work of Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents on Sunday.
Chiefs recorded a 4-0 win on a pitch that looked to have taken a beating from hosting Green Day, The Offspring & Fokofpolisiekar concert almost a fortnight ago. Pule Mmodi netted a brace, while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro were also on target in a game that was a dress rehearsal for Saturday's league Soweto derby against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at the same venue.
Chiefs gave a few fringe players like Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mmodi and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe rare starts. Former Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Romanus Igidimba was the only recognisable face in Agents' starting XI. Igidimba didn't return after halftime with Tsebo Shabalala taking his berth at the start of the second period.
Amakhosi nearly broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute when Ngcobo unleashed a ferocious shot just outside the box only for it to hit the woodwork. Chiefs' early dominance would pay off in the 18th minute when Mmodi pounced on a long ball from his goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to beat Igidimba. Bvuma became the first Chiefs keeper to lay an assist in recent times.
Mmodi doubled the lead eight minutes later with a neat tap-in after Wandile had done all the hard work, eliminating defenders inside the box before laying it for him to just walk the ball into the net.
Mashiane squandered a glorious chance just a few minutes after the second goal after Mmodi had teed him up brilliantly only for him to hesitate to hit it the first time. The hosts dealt a major blow when Duba was stretchered off after tumbling on the ball towards the end of the first half. Chivaviro, who would score in the 83rd minute, replaced him.
Yusuf Maart, who is on three yellow cards, was withdrawn for Sibongiseni Mthethwa at the start of the second period. Maart was going to miss Saturday's Soweto derby had he received a yellow card.
Chiefs scored their third on the night courtesy of Miguel, whose diving header from a Mashiane cross beat Shabalala hands down in the 62nd minute. Agents players confronted referee Msimelelo Mabuto, arguing Miguel was offside. The protest didn't end well as Mabuto ended up sending off Saheed Adebayo for dissent in the 63rd minute.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs to use Ke Yona cup as ticket to continental football
Durban City to rest regulars for Lions tie
‘They must be prepared,’ Free Agents coach and owner warns Kaizer Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos