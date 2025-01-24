Soccer

Sundowns will not take minnows Golden Stars lightly – vows Cardoso

Keeper Williams back, but Lunga serving suspension

24 January 2025 - 10:12
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns and Magesi’s Tshepo Kakora during the league match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.
Image: Philip Maeta

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned his side will not make the mistake of  taking minnows Sibanye Golden Stars lightly when the two teams face off in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Sundowns are one of the several Premiership teams coming up against a lower-league side, an occurrence that provided many upsets over the years in this competition.

Cardoso revealed  that preparations for this match started a few days ago as they look to avoid an upset at all costs against the ABC Motsepe League side. "We've already worked on our opponents. They are an opponent that we went to see live in the last game.

"We didn't have more information before, but now we are more than aware of which kind of a team we are going to play," Cardoso said during a press conference in Sandton Thursday.

"It's a match that we need to play with great respect like all the games we play, considering our opponent and not thinking about where they come from and what they want from the game. If you look at where they come from, you will make mistakes in the way we approach the game. We will approach the game in a very serious way. That's the only way we can win the tricky matches in cups."

The likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have lost to minnows in the past; as a result, Sundowns want to avoid that at all costs.

Though Masandawana have a good record against unknown teams in this competition, Cardoso is not taking anything for granted. "We don't want to be surprised, we want to be very serious and I will be very serious in the way I demand players to face the game.

"You don't prepare players for these kind of matches a day before, you need to prepare an attitude regularly, and that's what we have been doing since we arrived at the club," he said.

Sundowns will be without Divine Lunga, who got a red card against Magesi in their 2-1 win on Wednesday, while they will welcome back keeper Ronwen Williams, who missed the match due to suspension. Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena are also doubtful after they limped off against Magesi.

SowetanLIVE

