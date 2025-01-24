The likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have lost to minnows in the past; as a result, Sundowns want to avoid that at all costs.
Sundowns will be without Divine Lunga, who got a red card against Magesi in their 2-1 win on Wednesday, while they will welcome back keeper Ronwen Williams, who missed the match due to suspension. Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena are also doubtful after they limped off against Magesi.
Sundowns will not take minnows Golden Stars lightly – vows Cardoso
Keeper Williams back, but Lunga serving suspension
Image: Philip Maeta
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned his side will not make the mistake of taking minnows Sibanye Golden Stars lightly when the two teams face off in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Sundowns are one of the several Premiership teams coming up against a lower-league side, an occurrence that provided many upsets over the years in this competition.
Cardoso revealed that preparations for this match started a few days ago as they look to avoid an upset at all costs against the ABC Motsepe League side. "We've already worked on our opponents. They are an opponent that we went to see live in the last game.
"We didn't have more information before, but now we are more than aware of which kind of a team we are going to play," Cardoso said during a press conference in Sandton Thursday.
"It's a match that we need to play with great respect like all the games we play, considering our opponent and not thinking about where they come from and what they want from the game. If you look at where they come from, you will make mistakes in the way we approach the game. We will approach the game in a very serious way. That's the only way we can win the tricky matches in cups."
Sundowns will be without Divine Lunga, who got a red card against Magesi in their 2-1 win on Wednesday, while they will welcome back keeper Ronwen Williams, who missed the match due to suspension. Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena are also doubtful after they limped off against Magesi.
