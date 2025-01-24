High-performing appollis and Matuludi 'are not for sale'

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has once again shot down the possibility of losing Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi in this transfer window, revealing the club will make “surprise signings” instead.
Bafana star Appollis and Matuludi have been Polokwane's best players in recent months, both attracting interest from the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Even so, Mohafe insisted no player will depart in the current transfer window, closing next Tuesday.
“There will be no exits, that's number one. Number two, yes we are looking at beefing up the team but we are a team that comes with surprises. The question of Appollis and Matuludi must stop,'' Mohafe said.
“We also don't divulge our targets and you will only see them after the window has closed... you will see new faces after the window has closed and we will be like a hot knife to butter.”
Polokwane may now be third on the log but Mohafe said they would have loved to be on 30 points after the first 15 games of the season. Rise and Shine have accumulated 25 points from 14 games so far.
Image: Philip Maeta
“We are a self-motivated team. We set ourselves a target and we are not yet there... we are five points behind as far as reaching the target we set for the first round of the season,'' the Polokwane coach said.
Polokwane host The Bees, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League in Mpumalanga, in the Nedbank Cup first round at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Maintaining their third spot on the table or winning the Ke Yona Cup would guarantee Rise and Shine a slot in next season's CAF Confederation Cup and Mohafe has made it clear they'd love to play continental football in the 2025/26 season.
“Sekhukhune are giving us problems for that number three spot but if we finish where we are, why not take the chance to play in the Confed Cup? It's our dream to play continental football and our hunger to go there gives us courage to win matches... we are motivated to give it a shot,'' Mohafe said.
